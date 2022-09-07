Ashland Place Completes Financing of Three 737-800s for Royal Aero GmbH and Aquila Air Capital

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced the completion of a new financing facility involving three B737-800s for Royal Aero GmbH ("Royal Aero") and Aquila Air Capital ("Aquila"). The aircraft are currently on operating lease to a major European carrier.

Established in 2002, Royal Aero offers a wide range of solutions for airlines, lessors and MROs including aircraft and engine leasing, trading, parts supply and material management, and technical consultancy services.

Aquila is a specialty finance platform focused on providing asset financing in partnership with industry participants as well as purchasing and leasing aircraft, engines and other aviation equipment. Aquila is backed by Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing.

"We are delighted to add Royal Aero and Aquila as new clients to Ashland Place's growing platform," said Jennifer Villa, Ashland Place's Executive Director and Group Head. "Since the launch of Ashland Place just under one year ago, we have completed financings for 11 financial sponsors and lessors, and we are proud to continue building on this momentum through partnerships with dedicated aviation firms like Royal Aero and Aquila."

Calum MacLeod, Chief Executive Officer at Royal Aero, stated, "As we further build out our asset portfolio, we need the ability to react quickly and take advantage of attractive opportunities with quality airline credits. Thanks to the Ashland Place team and their diligent efforts, we were able to achieve a rapid closing of this transaction through a coordinated and streamlined process."

Al Wood, Aquila's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are excited to have partnered on this transaction with Royal Aero and Ashland Place. Our teams came together quickly and efficiently to deliver an attractive solution."

Allen & Overy LLP served as legal counsel for Ashland Place and McGuire Woods represented Royal Aero and Aquila on this transaction.

About Ashland Place Finance LLC

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com.

About Royal Aero GmbH

Royal Aero GmbH, with its headquarters in Miesbach, Germany, specializes in the leasing and trading of mid-life and older commercial aircraft and engines. In addition, they are one of the biggest independent European based suppliers of surplus OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) parts and procurement services to the aviation industry and one of the top aviation engineering consultancy businesses. Its business model comprises of the purchase, the outsourced overhaul and the resale of OEM engine parts for commercial aircraft engines; the leasing and trading of both aircraft and engines from their own pool and managed assets; the management of lessors and airlines engines throughout their life-cycle and through overhaul utilizing their engineering consultancy services and in-house Midas Online software. For more information, please visit www.royalaero.com.

About Aquila Air Capital

Aquila Air Capital is a specialty finance platform focused on providing asset financing in partnership with industry participants as well as purchasing and leasing aircraft, engines, and other aviation equipment., Aquila Air Capital is a trusted partner to all players in the value chain, from buyers and sellers of assets to operators in need of creative and timely solutions for their critical business needs. Aquila Air Capital is backed by Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. For more information, please visit www.aquilaaircapital.com.

