Canon Targets High-End Broadcasters With New PTZ Camera

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today the launch of the CR-N700i – a 4K 60P 4:2:2 10-bit PTZ camera with a 1.0-inch Type CMOS Sensor and 12G-SDI connectivity, designed for professional broadcast, studios, and live event productions. Building on Canon's broadcast heritage, the CR-N700 incorporates the intelligent AF from Canon's popular professional video cameras, such as the EOS C70 and XF605, for precision focus across the entire pan, tilt and zoom range. With a host of powerful features, this launch expands Canon's PTZ line-up, offering a PTZ camera for various types of productions and technical requirements. Additionally, Canon is announcing the availability of a firmware update for the Canon CR-N500 and CR-N300 PTZ cameras.

Achieve Broadcast Quality, Easily

To meet the current demands of broadcasters, the CR-N700 features a 1.0-inch Type CMOS sensor and DIGIC DV7 processor to deliver superb 4K UHD 60P 4:2:2 10-bit imagery for truly immersive content. Capable of high-quality transmission, Canon's newest PTZ camera allows content creators to stream 4K 60P over IP with PoE++ support that allows for power, streaming, and camera control over a single cable – perfect for remote and live broadcast productions. The impeccable image quality is also the result of the high-performance lens, which has a 15x optical zoom and a 30x advanced zoom when shooting in Full HD. When coupled with Canon's renowned Image Stabilizer, broadcasters can capture smooth, steady footage even from a distance. This can be ideal for shooting reality TV shows or even sports when camera operators want to discreetly zoom in on the action. The CR-N700 also features a Night Mode, allowing operators to capture footage in near darkness thanks to a removable built-in IR cut filter. Along with the HDR formats in PQ or HLG, broadcasters can capture virtually uncompromised footage in various lighting environments.

Breaking new ground for Canon's line-up of PTZ cameras, the CR-N700 is equipped with fast, intelligent and extremely accurate focusing thanks to Canon's proprietary Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology with advanced EOS iTR AF X. This deep learning autofocus locks onto a subject's head, to track them as they move and even when they turn their face away. Eye Detection AF locks onto the subject's pupil for even greater precision, while the Face Priority AF allows operators to prioritize a specific individual. This can be ideal for scenarios where it is imperative to stay locked onto the anchor throughout.

Superb Connectivity, Simple Workflows

As with Canon's entire range of PTZ cameras, the CR-N700 supports multiple protocols to integrate with existing workflows seamlessly. Designed to fit into the diverse production ecosystems of broadcasters, the CR-N700 features SRT and NDI|HXii protocols for high-quality 4K video streams, while FreeD enables integration with virtual productions. Broadcasters can easily create multi-camera setups that meet their needs with these protocols, and with Canon's XC protocol, it is possible to integrate the CR-N700 alongside other Canon Cinema EOS cameras such as the EOS C500 Mark II, EOS C300 Mark III, or professional camcorders including the XF605iii for a truly versatile setup. It's even possible to match other Canon cameras' look with Canon Log 3 and Wide Dynamic Range picture settings.

The flexible connectivity options include 12G-SDI and 3G-SDI, HDMI or IP, which allow the seamless transmission of 4K60P, for high-quality, consistent broadcasts. The CR-N700 also includes professional dual XLR audio inputs, Time code, and GEN-LOCK, for different production needs.

Enhanced control

Canon's latest PTZ camera offers the same intuitive control as other models in the line. The advanced drive mechanism enables movements as slow and precise as 0.1° per second, meaning operators can capture cinematic shots. Compatible with both Canon's RC-IP100 controller and Remote Camera Control Application, as well as selected third-party controllers, this further simplifies integration with existing production setups. With the CR-N700's crop function, broadcasters can take two separate feeds from a single PTZ camera. They can select up to two regions of interest within the 4K frame and output them as a separate feeds in HD resolutions. This feature is perfect for productions with limited PTZ cameras on site.

Canon CR-N700 Key Features:

1.0-inch Type CMOS sensor with DIGIC DV7 Processor achieves 4K60P 4:2:2 10-bit

15x Optical Zoom (30x Advanced Zoom)

Dual Pixel AF with iTR AF X

Multiple protocols including NDI|HX, SRT, FreeD, RTMP(S), RTP, RTSP, Standard communication protocol & Canon XC Protocol

Enhanced connectivity with 12G-SDI, 3G-SDI, and HDMI output

Canon CR-N500 and CR-N300 PTZ Camera Firmware Update

The new firmware update for the Canon CR-N500 and CR-N300 PTZ cameras adds SRT and FreeD protocols. SRT protocol is a widely used video transmission protocol for live broadcasts that provides both low latency and error correction for smooth video over public internet connections. FreeD protocol is also a widely used protocol for transmitting camera positioning information, allowing the camera to be used in virtual applications such as virtual studio systems. Both protocols are supported by the CR-N700, and are now available on the CR-N300 and CR-N500 with firmware version 1.2.0 that is currently available for download.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon CR-N700 PTZ is scheduled to be available in December 2022 for an estimated retail price of $9,699.00.iv

