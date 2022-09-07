Feedtrail, Eastern Virginia Medical School Medical Group Launch New Patient Experience Program

Initial rollout will focus on identifying community needs and supporting patients within the organization's head and neck specialty division

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feedtrail , the healthcare industry's leading experience management technology provider, has partnered with EVMS Medical Group ( Eastern Virginia Medical School ) of Norfolk, Virginia, to serve patients and clinicians seeking to improve quality and the personalization of care.

The engagement, which kicks off in EVMS Medical Group's otolaryngology department, aims to simultaneously improve patient and clinician experiences while boosting CAHPS scores and performance in Value Based contracts. Leveraging Feedtrail's experience management (XM) platform will also help EVMS Medical Group drive revenue and better serve their community by improving access to care, increasing wellness visits, and reducing no shows.

"As organizations look to impact satisfaction scores, personalizing engagement and outreach to gain actionable insights and benefit clinicians is key," said Feedtrail Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Paul Jaglowski. "Community health is a pillar that everyone should be able to rely on and we have the tools today to be able to measure the success and perception of care, which is what we're excited to do for EVMS Medical Group."

EVMS Medical Group, a multispecialty clinical care organization that also trains medical students, residents and fellows, and employs medical professionals, partnered with Feedtrail to uncover the data insights that drive patient decision-making and encourage constructive conversations about care. With more than 20 locations, and serving more than 1,600 patients each day, EVMS Medical Group needed a more efficient way to understand its patient population and impact experiences. Clinician-specific feedback will provide the opportunity to recognize star performers and share the practices of high scoring providers.

"Feedtrail unpacked a turnkey solution that will help our team identify opportunities in care delivery and meet the evolving needs of our patients," said Margaret Baumgarten, MD, chief quality officer at EVMS Medical Group. "We're creating a solid structure around collecting and operationalizing patient feedback, putting in place a set of goals early on to measure success and understand performance across service lines."

An early use case will be an outreach survey to reschedule and understand no-shows, a metric that financially impacts healthcare organizations and, with improvement, creates more available appointments for scheduling. By collecting this data, EVMS Medical Group will be able to determine the root cause of no-shows and understand if any process or communication changes are needed.

About Feedtrail

With Feedtrail XM, healthcare organizations can learn and deliver what matters most to patients, providers, caregivers, and employees. Our secure, cloud-based experience management (XM) solutions and advanced data analytics enable customer experience teams to engage and connect with the right people at the right time, uncover prescriptive insights, and take purposeful action to drive continuous improvement and measurable results across the lifecycle of care. Over 80 innovative health systems across 5,000 sites in 36 countries already use Feedtrail to uncover explicit opportunities to improve human-centered care and advance better outcomes for people and the business of healthcare. Learn more www.feedtrail.com

About EVMS Medical Group

EVMS Medical Group is a not-for-profit physician group supporting Eastern Virginia Medical School with more than 150 physicians at over 20 locations in Hampton Roads, Virginia. Our mission is to provide patient-centered, quality health care to the patients we serve. We strive to deliver care that is safe, efficient, cost-effective and timely. EVMS Medical Group physicians support patients through comprehensive services, award-winning medical research, specialized patient-care programs in high-risk obstetrics, head and neck cancer, diabetes, geriatrics and trauma, and collaboration with national and international partners developing medical technologies for the future. Our physicians specialize in family and internal medicine, obstetrics, medical and surgical specialties, as well as radiation oncology, laboratory and pathology services.

