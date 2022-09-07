Green Goo Launches All-Natural Plants for Your Face & Body Skincare Collection

Female-founded body care brand continues its plant-based revolution with targeted skincare solutions for anti-aging, acne, and eczema

LYONS, Colo., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based Sierra Sage Herbs body-care brand, Green Goo®, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Plants for Your Face & Body skincare collection. Developed to target a range of skin conditions and issues including acne, eczema, sun damage, wrinkles, dry skin, and psoriasis, Green Goo's Plants for Your Face & Body collection is produced utilizing the brand's proprietary lipid infusion process. Rather than using harsh chemicals or pre-made extracts, Green Goo infuses healing herbs and whole-plant botanicals in rich, nourishing organic essential oils to maximize the purity and elevate the healing properties of its products.

...non-toxic alternatives to treat chronic and acute skin conditions...

The newly-introduced Plants for Your Face and Body Collection includes:

The Hydrating Collection

The Acne Collection

The Eczema Collection

"Our new skincare collection was born from practitioners searching for non-toxic alternatives to treat chronic and acute skin conditions, and we now have hospitals and facilities across the country recommending our products to their patients seeking head to toe body care regimens." said Sierra Sage Herbs CEO and Co-Founder Jodi Scott. "Ultimately, we hope this collection serves all those people looking to make a lifestyle change to nourish their skin healthfully. This is really just the beginning for Green Goo to challenge the way we think about and use body care products."

The Plants for Your Face & Body Collection is currently available at GreenGoo.com.

About Sierra Sage Herbs

Committed to producing the best all-natural, plant-based skincare products, Sierra Sage Herbs, a Creso Pharma subsidiary, is on a mission to spread goodness, empower change, and redefine natural body care. Founded in 2008 by sisters Jodi and Jen Scott and their mother, Kathy Scott, the company's natural products brands, which are cruelty free and made in the USA, include Green Goo® , Good Goo® , and Southern Butter® . These brands are sold across more than 100,000 points of distribution around the US, including Whole Foods, Walmart, Amazon, Target.com, CVS, Walgreen's, Rite Aid, Albertsons, and Kroger, among many others. A certified B Corp, Sierra Sage Herbs aligns and partners with charities, aid organizations, and causes both in the United States and around the world. To learn more, visit: www.sierrasageherbs.com .

