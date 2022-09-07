Energy management solutions can reduce operating costs while simultaneously eliminating emissions

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores opportunities for energy management solutions in the path to net neutrality.

Sustained greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are causing catastrophic damage to the environment, economy, and human health all over the world. In response, all customer segments are increasing their efforts to achieve climate neutrality in their operations. With more renewable energy capacity coming online and distributed energy resource (DER) installations increasing behind-the-meter, supply side volatility is worsening and a more complicated power flow structure on the grid is forming. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, energy management solutions like virtual power plants (VPPs) and distributed energy resource management systems (DERMSs) create an opportunity to firm up renewable generation output and enable a transition entirely away from fossil fuels.

"To maintain reliable power grid operations in a climate neutral world, utilities and grid operators will require new technologies, strategies, and solutions," says Dan Power, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Energy management solutions can make use of both clean supply and demand side resources connected to a territory's grid."

In addition to maximizing the value of these resources, energy management solutions can use them to displace traditional power generation technologies. By optimizing renewable generation output, energy storage resource operation, and flexible load control, energy management solutions can drastically reduce operating costs while simultaneously eliminating emissions, according to the report.

The report, Achieving Climate Neutrality with Energy Management Solutions, discusses the role that energy management solutions like VPPs, DERMSs, and demand response can play in the transition from fossil fuels. It provides recommendations to key stakeholders to increase the opportunities for, and the effectiveness of energy management solutions as the world seeks to achieve climate neutrality in the coming decades. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

