InventHelp Inventor Develops Hanger Device for Handheld Wrench Tools (TLP-135)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a convenient device to hold and organize a set of handheld combination wrenches," said an inventor, from Honokaa, Hawaii, "so I invented the BOX WRENCH ORGANIZER. My design would also allow for easy use and transport from a shop to the field. In addition, it can also help organize a wide variety of other tools and objects."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved hanger device for any set of handheld wrench tools. In doing so, it ensures that wrenches are easily accessible when needed. As a result, it increases organization and efficiency. It can also be used with kitchen utensils, hobby implements, etc. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for tradesmen, contractors, homeowners, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLP-135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp