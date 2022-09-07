Tims China and Easy Joy Launch Ready-to-Drink Coffee

Easy Joy stores now offer delicious co-branded coffee products in select stores

SHANGHAI, Sept. 7, 2022 – September 7, 2022 – TH International Limited, the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China ("Tims China"), announced the launch of two co-branded ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee products in partnership with Sinopec's Easy Joy, China's largest convenience store chain. This new product roll-out is part of a broader collaboration between Tims China and Easy Joy, which was announced in July and began with the opening of three Tims Express coffee shops in Easy Joy stores in August.

Both new coffee products, available in latte and mocha flavors, were developed after significant consumer research and are brewed with premium arabica beans. The smooth and satisfying latte has touch of hazelnut chocolate, and the mocha has a rich chocolate taste with a light hazelnut finish. The stylish and convenient packaging is designed to be environmentally friendly.

Tims China and Easy Joy co-branded RTD mocha and latte (PRNewswire)

Yongchen Lu, CEO of Tims China, said, "We are committed to continuous innovation for our customers, and this new product offers the convenience and flavor that consumers are looking for today and expect from the Tims brand. China's RTD coffee market is large and growing rapidly, and we are excited to take this next step in our partnership with Easy Joy, with their large customer base and footprint of over 27,800 stores."

Yan Liu, President of Easy Joy, said, "RTD is not only a reflection of the deepening cooperation between Tims China and Easy Joy, but also another useful attempt to expand and diversify the company's service ecosystem. I believe the launch of RTD products will provide more convenient choices for Easy Joy's 250 million loyal customers."

About TH International Limited

TH International Limited ("Tims China") is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisee of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China, including Hong Kong and Macau. TH International Limited was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).

Tims China offers freshly brewed coffee, tea and other beverages, bakery & sides, and sandwiches and is an emerging coffee champion in China. The brand's philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered on true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit www.timhortons.com.cn.

About Easy Joy

Easy Joy is a leading convenience store chain in China, with over 27,800 stores and 190 million loyalty members. Easy Joy is a subsidiary of Sinopec, the largest gas station network in China. Sinopec is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SNP), the Shanghai Stock Exchange (600028), and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (0386).

