The Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Liaocheng Extends Mid-Autumn Festival Greetings to Overseas Liaocheng People

Mid-Autumn Festival Message to Overseas Liaocheng People

My fellow overseas Liaocheng people,

The endless sky cannot restrain people's passion for their hometown. On the occasion of Mid-Autumn Festival, the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Liaocheng extends greetings and best wishes to the family members and friends of Liaocheng people living, studying and working overseas, and also to overseas Liaocheng chambers of commerce and associations.

Over the years, you, Liaocheng people residing all over the world, have played an active role in promoting economic, trade and cultural exchanges between China and other countries and regions. You have made your hometown of Liaocheng feel proud and recognized. This could not have happened without your commitment to upholding the fine traditions of the Chinese nation, your patriotism and love for your hometown, and your hard work and enterprising spirit.

Liaocheng is turning the grand blueprint charted by the 14th Liaocheng Municipal Party Congress into a promising reality. It is expected that you will, by capitalizing on your strengths in bridging China and the rest of the world and pooling wisdom and efforts - of both individuals and organizations - continue to keep abreast of, support and be involved in the development of Liaocheng, and contribute to its overall progress.

"Green hills immerse in the same cloud and rain. The same moon lights up towns however far away." We wish you all a happy Mid-Autumn Festival, good health, and peace and prosperity! We welcome you to visit Liaocheng regularly to touch base and communicate for win-win cooperation. Feel free to contact us at lcswsb@lc.shandong.cn if you would like to share opportunities for international cooperation.

