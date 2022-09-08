Text Request Adds New Features, Doubles Revenue

These platform improvements will help businesses across all verticals better connect with their customers through text messaging.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Text Request , the business text messaging platform built to ignite customer engagement, has released a suite of new features and integrations throughout the summer to help business users better connect with their customers and other contacts through text messaging.

Text Request Logo (PRNewsfoto/Text Request) (PRNewswire)

New features include:

A desktop app

Contact Merge Fields for individual messages and saved message Templates

New reports for user logins and for payments

Send and receive PDF attachments

MMS (picture) messaging and PDFs for HIPAA Compliant Texting accounts

Ability for account admins to redact messages, hiding personal info shared via text

Zipwhip Migration Tool , which now automatically transfers text lines, users, contacts, message history, contact notes, opt outs, and templates from Zipwhip to Text Request without users having to download any data Improvements to the, which now automatically transfers text lines, users, contacts, message history, contact notes, opt outs, and templates from Zipwhip to Text Request without users having to download any data

Earlier this year, Text Request was named a recommended replacement for Zipwhip by Twilio, the company who acquired Zipwhip, and has already helped 1,000+ businesses transfer data to continue texting seamlessly. Current Zipwhip users looking to make the switch can start the process here . Zipwhip services end on November 30, 2022.

New integrations include:

Help Scout: Import contacts from Help Scout to Text Request, and sync text conversations in Help Scout.

Quickbooks: Sync contacts from Quickbooks to Text Request, automatically send notifications and receipts for invoices and payments, and handle inbound questions via text.

Angi Leads: Trigger texts to new leads that come in through Angi, and continue the conversation via Text Request.

"It's a big year for product improvements," says Text Request co-founder and CTO Rob Reagan, "and we have several more notable updates coming this quarter and next. But it's an even bigger year for revenue growth. We've already doubled our recurring revenue this year."

Text Request has seen a large uptick in text messaging from both businesses and consumers since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Consumers increasingly expect contactless engagement and digital communications, and businesses have been adopting new technologies faster than ever.

"To connect with customers in 2022, you have to be texting," said Reagan. "We're here to make those connections possible and effortless for business teams."

Those seeking to learn more or to sign up for Text Request can visit www.textrequest.com , or text or call (423) 218-0111.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Text Request