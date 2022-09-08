Tiger Pistol SVP of Sales and Marketing to Speak at Localogy 2022 Conference

Donny Dye will participate in a fireside chat on "The AHA Moment: Localizing Content"

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol , the leading collaborative advertising platform that delivers local activation at scale, recently announced that its SVP of Sales and Marketing, Donny Dye, will be speaking at Localogy's Place 2022 Conference in New York City on September 13th.

Donny Dye, SVP Sales and Marketing, Tiger Pistol (PRNewswire)

Dye will participate in a fireside chat titled, "The AHA Moment: Localizing Content," on Tuesday, September 13th at 2:30 PM EST. His talk will explore how brands, agencies, and resellers can bring digital depth to local waypoints by localizing content."

"In contrast to national campaign budgets being reduced, local spending has increased by double digits among our partners," said Dye. "In a world where every advertising dollar must be used to its full potential, combining the power of a brand with the credibility of a local store creates a personal connection between the buyer, the seller, and the brand."

Place 2022 will explore the intersection of digital and place and what the metaverse means for local commerce. At this industry-defining event, SaaS, Media, Agency, and Technology leaders from Tiger Pistol, Square, Yahoo, Google, Facebook, iHeart Media will discuss the future of commerce, real estate, data, and connection, as well as the products and services that will be the foundation of the metaverse.

"The metaverse will offer advertisers more signals and places to display ads, but it will still require forethought and ingenuity to build authentic engagement between brands and consumers," says Dye. "To be truly impactful, ads must be both highly relevant to the consumer, but also unobtrusive so as not to devalue either the brand or the storefront in the eyes of the consumer. It's going to be up to adtech to evolve, and grow, with the times."

Tickets for Localogy Place 2022 are available for purchase online through Eventbrite .

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol, the most award-winning collaborative advertising platform, makes high-performance social advertising simple and scalable for clients and their partners, removing the barriers to customer acquisition, sales growth, and partner loyalty. Tiger Pistol's Collaborative Advertising Platform™ utilizes advanced technology and automation to unite enterprise brands, resellers, or agencies with their partners to acquire and engage new customers within their local communities. A Meta Business Partner, Tiger Pistol is the largest third-party publisher of collaborative social ads in the world, supporting clients in 22 global markets with more than 700,000 campaigns published annually. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About Localogy

Localogy is the only trade association focused on building and growing the $10 Trillion U.S. Local marketplace for both our members and the more than 30 million local and small business companies who depend on them every day.

CONTACT: Christina Morello

Director, Marketing and Communications

christina.morello@tigerpistol.com

(330) 354-0899

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tiger Pistol