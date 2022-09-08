Wolters Kluwer Thought Leader to Moderate Webinar for the Launch of the Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer 2022 Survey Report

Ken Crutchfield will join esteemed industry experts to discuss the shifting dynamics between law firms and corporate counsel, technology's impacts on the legal industry, and more

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will moderate a panel to mark the release of the highly anticipated Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer 2022 Survey Report. The webinar, titled "Future Ready Lawyer 2022: Changing Client & Law Firm Expectations," will take place on Wednesday, September 14, 12pm – 1pm ET.

Crutchfield will present key findings from this year's survey, which explores the evolving demands on legal professionals, technology's role in the practice of law, shifting workplace trends within the industry, and more. The webinar will feature several acclaimed industry leaders, including Mark W. Brennan, Tech and Telecoms Sector Group Leader at Hogan Lovells; Jennifer Dixon, Research and Learning Librarian at Cleary Gottlieb and Adjunct Professor at Fordham University's School of Law; Dennis Garcia, Assistant General Counsel at Microsoft; Marc Lemberg, General Counsel at Strategic Financial Solutions; Nikki Shaver, CEO and Co-founder at Legaltech Hub and Adjunct Professor at Cardozo School of Law; and Richard Tromans, Founder at Artificial Lawyer, Founding Consultant at Tromans Consulting and Founder and Chair at the Changing Legal Think Tank.

"The Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer 2022 Survey Report offers a unique perspective into the significant forces of change that legal professionals are facing and their implications for the profession," said Crutchfield. "This webinar will shed light on key findings from this year's report and provide valuable insight from industry leaders on how legal professionals and organizations can implement change and drive innovation to effectively prepare for the future."

The Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer 2022 Survey Report was conducted online by a global independent research firm on behalf of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, with insights drawn from legal professionals in law firms, corporate legal departments, and business services firms. The survey covers trends affecting lawyers, the future of law as the industry overall undergoes a significant transformation, and how well-prepared legal organizations are to drive higher performance. One of the notable topics from this year's report is trends in talent, with 69% of corporate lawyers expecting to work remotely from home all or part of the time going forward. The full survey report will be released on September 14.

To register for the webinar and learn more, visit: Future Ready Lawyer 2022: Changing Client & Law Firm Expectations

