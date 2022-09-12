AGAE Produces Record Yields of Rhamnolipids at Its Lowest Cost by Fermentation

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGAE Technologies, LLC ("AGAE"), an Oregon-based leading specialty green chemical and biotech company, has discovered how to use selected strains and media under optimized fermentation conditions to achieve record-high yields of rhamnolipids at its lowest production cost. AGAE's novel fermentation methods have increased yields nearly 200% when compared to the conventionally optimized fermentation conditions, and at the same time production costs have been reduced to nearly one-third of the conventionally optimized conditions.

AGAE filed a provisional patent application in August 2022 to protect its newly developed production methods. The patent application, when coupled with AGAE's already existing technologies, including the company's ability to economically control excessive foam during fermentation, places the company in an ideal position to rapidly scale production. AGAE's foam-controlling methods are equally effective to fermentation production of 3-(3-hydroxyalkanoyloxy)alkanoate (HAA) – a natural biosurfactant and precursor for biosynthesis of rhamnolipids.

"The recent technology breakthroughs in rhamnolipid production enable AGAE to secure its position as a world leader in mass bio-manufacturing of rhamnolipids. AGAE can now supply global customers with large quantities of rhamnolipids at very competitive prices. AGAE's innovative rhamnolipid production technologies can guarantee its worldwide customers the readily availability of customized rhamnolipid products for diverse specific applications."

Xihou (Michael) Yin, Founder and Principal Scientist.

AGAE's production methods enable it to avoid the costly failures in fermentation resulting in low or no- yield production of rhamnolipids, and further enable AGAE to produce, at its discretion, a di-rhamnolipids-predominant mixture instead of a mono-rhamnolipids-predominant one, or vice versa. Di-rhamnolipids have better foam-generating capacity, and are better wetting, moisturizing, and cleaning agents, while mono-rhamnolipids have better antimicrobial and antiviral activities, and act as better emulsifying agents for oil-like formulations.

AGAE is dedicated to manufacturing and supplying its worldwide customers with the best rhamnolipid products available. Promotion of utilization of rhamnolipids is supported by 75 years of solid science. Rhamnolipids are the most highly studied and widely applicable biosurfactant. Yin and his team at AGAE firmly believe that rhamnolipids will lead the shifting wave from use of conventional chemical surfactants to natural green rhamnolipid biosurfactants, and will replace significant portions of the environmentally incompatible, chemically synthesized or petroleum-derived surfactants in broad industrial applications.

