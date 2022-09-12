Coupa Software to Participate at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), announced today that its management team will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software) (PRNewswire)

The management team's live remarks, scheduled to begin at 9:15 am PT (12:15 pm ET), can be accessed from Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay of the live webcast will also be available on this website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Coupa Software

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. To learn more about Coupa, visit www.coupa.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coupa Software