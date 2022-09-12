James Capstick Joins IWCO Direct as Chief Sales Officer

Dynamic Sales Veteran to Drive Sales and Business Growth

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IWCO Direct, a leading provider of data-driven performance marketing results, announced today that James Capstick has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer. Capstick is an accomplished senior leader and sales executive with an impressive track record of serving clients by building and retaining high-performing sales teams while managing high-volume business operations.

In his new role, Capstick will lead the sales team in optimizing sales enablement tools and platforms to further improve data integrity and customer insights, while showcasing IWCO Direct's ability to help clients drive performance across a range of one-to-one channels. He will also work with the leadership team to accelerate sales, optimize customer experiences, and stimulate the growth of the business.

"We are confident James' leadership and sales experience will help us unlock new growth potential and retain IWCO Direct's position as the leader in data-driven marketing," said Gary Masse, CEO of IWCO Direct. "He comes to us at the perfect time as we continue to invest in new solutions and capabilities that allow clients to reach consumers with highly personalized offers through the individual's preferred channels."

Capstick has held various leadership roles during his 30-year career, focused on implementing successful sales processes and enhanced sales pipelines. His experience includes 20 years at Quad Graphics, where he served as Vice President of Sales and Business Development. He also served as Vice President of Sales at Innovairre Communications, where he led the Genuine Pen business, a technology that applies handwritten fonts to print communications.

About IWCO Direct

