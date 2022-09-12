P1 Service Group Showcases First-Year Growth with the Addition of Five Team Members

Company has bolstered its resource bench with key experts to better support its brand partners in the home service industry

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, P1 Service Group, an industry-leading business growth partner that provides world-class resources to its home service partner companies across the country, announced the hiring of five new team members. The new additions to P1's experienced leadership team demonstrate the company's exceptional growth rate and early success since its founding in 2021.

P1 Service Group has added several new team members to their resource bench to better support its brand partners. Pictured are (top), Jake Meister, Justin Carrol, Jeff Belt and Steve McConnell and (bottom), Michelle Fadeley, Dan Friesen, Lisa White and Donata Hammonds. (PRNewswire)

"Adding these seasoned subject-matter experts with long-standing industry relationships to our team elevates our ability to deliver our 'people first' approach to a growing number of first-class home service companies around the nation," said Jeff Belk, CEO of P1 Service Group. "Our new team members help P1 stand out as the most experienced business growth partner in the home service industry. Their integrity and commitment to excellence perfectly complement our values and will support our partners in creating unique growth avenues."

The new team members include:

Steve McConnell , Chief Financial Officer. McConnell, who has more than 20 years of experience supporting the profitable growth of multiple private-equity- backed companies, will assist P1 and its partner companies in developing functional programs for the accounting and human resources departments. Lisa White , Vice President of Partner Relations. White has spent more than 22 years in the trades, including 21 years with the Nexstar Network. She has a decades-long relationship with both Belk and P1 President Justin Carrol , and now joins P1 to lead business development, guide partner companies in operations, and help contractors navigate the changing dynamics of the home services industry. Dan Friesen , Vice President of Training. Friesen started in the trades in 1993 and spent 17 years at Nexstar, where he trained more than 50,000 people. Friesen, who joined P1 after knowing Belk, Carrol, and White for nearly 20 years, supports partners by managing and advising on the continuous training of their team members. Michelle Fadeley , Vice President of Marketing. Fadeley has more than 20 years of comprehensive experience leading marketing strategies and initiatives for companies ranging in size from start-ups to those with established national footprints. Recruited for her breadth of experience in growth marketing, Fadeley helps P1's partner brands grow by delivering personalized recommendations on marketing best practices and lead generation. Donata Hammonds , Vice President of Recruiting. Hammonds previously spent seven years running a successful recruiting business that worked with home service companies, including working with Carrol for more than two years, before coming to P1. At P1, Hammonds collaborates with partner companies to optimize recruiting strategies and ensure a reliable pipeline of strong talent.

"This group's expertise will help P1 achieve long-term growth and success," Carrol said. "We're delighted to have each of them on the P1 team and to assist our growing partner network."

For more information about P1 Service Group, please visit www.p1servicegroup.com. P1 Service Group is financially backed by River Sea Network and The Edgewater Funds.

About P1 Service Group

Founded in 2021, P1 Service Group is an industry-leading growth partner to home service companies across the country. P1 supports its residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical partner companies with a 'people first' approach, providing resources in the areas of recruiting, marketing, finance, training, leadership, acquisitions, business strategy, call center management, equipment pricing and procurement, and more. P1 partners with home service companies in the range of $10 to $100 million in annual revenue that share in the belief of its mission. P1 believes growth and profits come as a result of satisfied and supported team members through a positive, thriving culture. For more information, please visit www.p1servicegroup.com.

About River Sea Network

River Sea Network, founded in 2020, is a private investment management firm located in New York City. Although it pursues other strategies, River Sea is currently investing committed capital in the residential heating & air conditioning industry. Following a transaction, River Sea provides capital investment, strategic advice, business consultation and human resources to help companies achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit www.riverseanetwork.com.

About The Edgewater Funds

The Edgewater Funds is a Chicago-based private equity firm with over $2.8 billion of capital commitments raised since 2001. Through Edgewater Growth Capital Partners, they partner with management to help accelerate growth in their businesses. They are a flexible partner and can execute control and non-control investments. Please contact info@edgewaterfunds.com for any questions or information.

