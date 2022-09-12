Shook Taps DOJ Litigator to Lead Antitrust Group

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Antitrust Division trial lawyer Ryan Sandrock has moved to Shook, Hardy & Bacon as co-chair of the firm's Antitrust Practice, effective September 12, 2022. Expanding Shook's antitrust capabilities, Sandrock will focus on litigation, transactions, investigations, and counseling with a competition or consumer protection nexus.

U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Antitrust Division trial lawyer Ryan Sandrock has moved to Shook, Hardy & Bacon as co-chair of the firm’s Antitrust Practice, effective September 12, 2022. (PRNewswire)

"Ryan brings a wealth of experience in complex antitrust litigation for technology, consumer and healthcare companies," said Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough. "In addition to his trial strength, he provides a strategic outlook for clients in this increasingly active and important area of law."

For more than two years, Sandrock served as a Digital Markets Trial Attorney in the DOJ's Antitrust Division. His most notable DOJ work included United States v. Google, United States v. UnitedHealth Group, and United States v. United States Sugar Corporation, as well as confidential civil and criminal matters.

Before joining DOJ, Sandrock was an antitrust partner in Sidley Austin's San Francisco office. He secured wins for life sciences and technology clients in antitrust cases in the Northern District of California and around the country. He also litigated FTC consumer protection matters as well as antitrust and non-antitrust consumer class actions.

"Companies are having to think about antitrust more than ever before," said Sandrock. "There is a dramatic increase of enforcement and private litigation and the possibility of antitrust legislation that would overhaul the Sherman Act. I'm really excited to bring my DOJ insight to Shook's team, which is renowned for its reputation in counseling and trial strategy."

Sandrock earned his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School and his A.B. from Harvard University. He is also an adjunct professor at Hastings Law School, where he co-teaches Antitrust and Intellectual Property. He has written for a wide range of publications on antitrust-related topics, including pieces on the direct purchaser rule, refusal to deal standards, and predatory pricing claims.

Shook's Antitrust Practice includes counsel formerly with the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, among other government agencies. This team is positioned to analyze antitrust issues, advise companies on investigation and enforcement, and develop strategies to protect some of the country's best known brands. Shook attorneys who advocate for clients in this area include Michael Cargnel, Gary Miller, Lynn Murray, Laurie Novion, Patrick Oot and Joseph Rebein. In 2021, the firm also welcomed Elliott Davis, a seven-year veteran of the DOJ, where he served as the principal deputy to the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division. Sandrock will divide his time between Shook's San Francisco and Washington, D.C., offices.

"We've known Ryan and his outstanding trial capabilities for many years," said Shook Partner Lynn Murray, who will co-chair Antitrust with Sandrock. "We're delighted to bring him on board to expand our antitrust group and lead us to the next level of antitrust litigation and counseling services for clients."

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 18 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and business litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security and regulatory counseling.

Global product liability leader Shook, Hardy & Bacon creates easy- to-read infographics of regulations and requirements for companies entering into complex industry of producing hand sanitizer. (PRNewsfoto/Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.