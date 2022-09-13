ATHLETE-FOCUSED APPROACH TO NIL PARTNERSHIP

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodSport Nutrition, the company behind GoodSport®, the natural sports drink that's been scientifically shown to deliver elite-level hydration embraced by collegiate and professional sports teams, has taken a unique approach to college athlete NIL partnerships.

Team GoodSport is a team of college athletes who represent all that is good in sports, share GoodSport's mission to create a more positive sports culture and want to create a community of like-minded people. The brand believes the team will inspire other young athletes to participate in and appreciate the good that comes from sports.

GoodSport places an emphasis on the athletes' character and code of conduct and provides support for each athlete's personal, professional and athletic development. Team GoodSport members have access to experts in the field of sports nutrition and exercise physiology and will have opportunities to collaborate on product development and marketing communications.

"We appreciate the differences between working with student versus professional athletes and their needs," says GoodSport CEO, Michelle McBride. "We want to make sure we are helping set them up for success in life as well as in sports."

The inaugural team consists of male and female athletes who are all paid the same. "Each Team GoodSport athlete is providing value to our brand, so we will compensate them equally." states McBride. "If we are going to help create a more positive, inclusive culture in sports, we have to start right here."

"I have had offers to work with other brands, says University of Texas defensive lineman Justice Finkley, but none have taken a student-centered approach. I feel supported by GoodSport because they place equal value on academics and athletics as I do."

"I started using GoodSport® while training. It was a natural fit and I'm proud to be aligned with a brand that creates community for all athletes." states Jacie King, paratriathlete, University of Arizona.

The inaugural Team GoodSport includes:

Justice Finkley , University of Texas . The freshman defensive lineman, high school All American places equal emphasis on education and sports. @justicefinkley

Katelynne Hart , University of Michigan . The cross country/track athlete is an NCAA D1 All-American who plans to pursue sports nutrition. @katelynnehart

Luke Goode , University of Illinois . The men's basketball Big Ten Champion gives back by hosting an annual youth basketball camp. @lukegoode10

Jacie King , University of Arizona . The school's first ParaTriathlete dreams of competing in the Paralympic Games. @jacie_king_

Keeanu Benton, University of Wisconsin . The nose tackle is expected to be a 2023 NFL draft selection. @keeanu95

Peyton McNamara , Ohio State University . The women's soccer player was the Big Ten 2021 Freshman of the Year and team captain for the 2022 U-20 Jamaican National Team. @peytonmac91

Brooke Schramek , University of Wisconsin . The forward for the Women's Basketball team holds herself to a high standard on and off the court. @brooke.schramek The forward for the Women's Basketball team holds herself to a high standard on and off the court.

GoodSport is available in Midwest retailers, on Amazon and goodsport.com. Follow on Instagram: @drinkgoodsport.

