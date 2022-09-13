BLOOMINGDALE'S TO HOST BEAUTY FESTIVAL AS PART OF ITS 150th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

The Makeup Date will bring a New York-inspired beauty festival to customers across the country on September 17th

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's continues its celebratory programming in honor of its 150th anniversary with a nationwide beauty festival this September. Today, the leading retailer announces The Makeup Date, a beauty festival that will bring Bloomingdale's 150th celebration to life with New York-inspired beauty activations, taking place in all stores on September 17th.

"We're excited to shine a light on our beauty category as part of our 150th anniversary celebration this fall," stated Marissa Galante Frank, Accessories & Beauty Director, Bloomingdale's. "Our beauty division continues to grow rapidly, and we look forward to surprising and delighting beauty enthusiasts across the country with some of our best-selling brands, new and emerging product discoveries, and coveted luxury offerings alike. The Makeup Date will celebrate all things beauty at Bloomingdale's in a way that embraces the hottest trends of the season."

The Makeup Date program will also present beauty trend shows at select locations and will kick-off with a digital activation on September 15th.

THE MAKEUP DATE x 150th ON SCREEN LAUNCH

Bloomingdale's will kick off its beauty festival virtually on September 15th as part of the Bloomingdale's On Screen program. The virtual event will host attendees for a conversation with Bloomingdale's Accessories & Beauty Director Marissa Galante Frank live from the retailer's New York City flagship. Marissa Galante Frank will be joined by Julee Wilson, Beauty Director of Cosmopolitan, and Jenna Rosenstein, Beauty Director of Harper's BAZAAR, for a discussion about what is new and trending in skincare and beauty.

THE MAKEUP DATE X 150TH NEW YORK CITY

On September 15th and 16th 59th Street Flagship and Soho stores in New York City will host brand lead beauty master classes with top makeup artists. Beauty customers will be invited to reserve their spot and receive a $25 Bloomingdale's gift card. Attendees will enjoy NYC bites and refreshments.

THE MAKEUP DATE x 150th ACROSS THE COUNTRY

On September 17th, all stores will host beauty festival activations for shoppers throughout the day. Customers will be given commemorative beauty festival Metro Cards that evoke the retailer's NYC flagship store heritage, along with a Beauty Map, which they can use to discover at counter events and special offerings. The activation will also feature live DJs, Manhattan-inspired branded coffee carts, customization stations, and more.

THE MAKEUP DATE x 150th BEAUTY TREND SHOW

Also on September 17th, select Bloomingdale's stores will host a Beauty Trend Show as part of their Makeup Date beauty festival programming. Top beauty customers will be invited to reserve their spot and receive a $25 Bloomingdale's gift card as well as a beauty swag bag with deluxe samples from featured brands at check-in. Attendees will enjoy a signature "little brown bag" breakfast and refreshments from Manhattan-inspired coffee carts.

During the show, eight participating beauty brand partners will take center stage to share what is new and trending for the season ahead. Guests will also have the opportunity to engage with presenters and enjoy exclusive offers and activations at beauty counters afterwards.

Beauty Trend Shows will be activated at select locations including the Short Hills store in New Jersey; the Chestnut Hill location in Massachusetts; the Sherman Oaks store in Los Angeles; the Chevy Chase location in Maryland; the Boca Raton store in Florida; the Roosevelt Field Mall store in Long Island; and the South Coast Plaza shop in Orange County. Beauty Trend Shows will also be hosted at other select Bloomingdale's stores later this winter.

Additional 150th anniversary campaign celebrations and special programming will be activated through the holiday season. More information will be announced this fall and details can be found online at www.bloomingdales.com.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 34 Bloomingdale's stores and 20 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia, along with 1 Bloomie's location in Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com

