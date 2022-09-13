Cetera Fed Monitor Wins 2022 Wealth Management Industry Award

Cetera recognized for delivering thought leadership that empowers advisors to communicate Fed actions to clients in a relatable, easy-to-use way

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that its Fed Monitor has won the 2022 Wealth Management Industry Award for thought leadership. Cetera's Fed Monitor represents the first analytical tool that empowers advisors to communicate Fed actions to clients in a relatable, easy-to-use way. This year's Wealth Management Industry Awards (the "Wealthies") received a record-breaking number of nominations – nearly 1,000 entries from more than 350 companies – and the winners were announced during a black-tie ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on September 8, 2022.

"Monetary policy is one of the most critical determinants of long-term investment performance, yet it is one of the least understood aspects of investing," said Gene Goldman, CFA®, Cetera's chief investment officer. "Our Fed Monitor distills this complex research into actionable intelligence for investors and provides a better understanding of Fed policy implications. We are honored to be recognized by Wealth Management and look forward to continuing to provide insight and guidance that helps our advisors better serve their clients and differentiate themselves."

Launched in November 2021, Cetera's Fed Monitor quickly resonated with financial professionals, with consistently high traffic and engagement on the Fed Monitor webpage. The Fed Monitor includes the Fed-O-Meter, a virtual, dynamic gauge that forecasts the likelihood of more aggressive or conservative policy in a visually engaging way. The Fed Monitor provides valuable context on current – and potential future – Fed policy based on 12 key factors across three areas: employment, inflation, and market data. Adjusted monthly, the Fed Monitor provides Cetera affiliates and their clients expert insight to make more informed investment decisions.

Now in its eighth year, "The Wealthies," WealthManagement.com's annual awards program, honors the individuals, organizations and companies that help financial advisors build better businesses and create better outcomes for their clients.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

