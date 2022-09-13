Health-Ade Introduces New Glow Up Line: Kombucha Boosted With Even More Benefits

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-Ade, the creators of feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut-health benefits, takes kombucha to the next level with the Health-Ade Glow Up line: the kombucha you love with added functional ingredients for a gut-first glow up! Following the success of fan-favorite flavor Strawberry Glow, launched in 2020, Health-Ade has expanded the line to include two new flavors: Ginger Pineapple Belly Reset and Citrus Immune Boost. The Glow Up line provides consumers not only with delicious, refreshing kombucha but also amplified benefits to support hair, skin, and nail health; immunity; and digestion, for a gut-first wellness approach.

Health-Ade's New Glow Up Line: Kombucha Boosted With Even More Benefits (PRNewswire)

"The Glow Up line is something that I am really excited about," says Daina Trout, Co-founder and Chief Mission Officer at Health-Ade. "A diverse gut microbiome makes a huge difference when it comes to overall health, including benefits in hair, skin and nails, immunity, and, of course, digestion. That's why we developed Health-Ade's Glow Up line – three kombucha flavors with functional ingredients that highlight and boost kombucha's existing benefits! So whether you are feeling a little off, you've overindulged, or your hair and skin are looking dull, sip your way back to your happiest, healthiest you."

Each flavor in Health-Ade's Glow Up line offers carefully selected functional ingredients to support your inner (and outer) glow!

Strawberry Glow: Refreshing notes of strawberry and kiwi join forces with biotin and bamboo extract to nourish skin from the inside out.

NEW Citrus Immune Boost: Support your inner fighter with immune-boosting Vitamin C, zinc, and a blend of juicy oranges.

NEW Ginger Pineapple Belly Reset: Reset from within! Paired with 6 times more living probiotics than other Health-Ade Kombucha, zesty ginger and sweet pineapple have what it takes to make your insides smile.

Get that extra dose of feel-good with the Health-Ade Glow Up line, the most delicious way to add functional ingredients into your life. Whether you're looking for a refreshing drink or are interested in supporting your microbiome and gut health, new Health-Ade Glow up kombucha flavors allow you to support wellness from the inside out.

ABOUT HEALTH-ADE

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut-health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand got started in the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha drinks. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 50,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Target and more in 16oz single serve bottles (MSRP: $3.99) and 48oz sizes at (MSRP: $8.99). The brand's growing roster of offerings now includes Health-Ade Pop, a full-flavor prebiotic soda. All Health-Ade products are naturally fermented with high quality ingredients and are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan, and each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization's standard for probiotics, which many food and beverage products on the market today fail to meet.

