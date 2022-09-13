HUDOCK EMPLOYMENT LAW GROUP'S ROBERT HUDOCK NAMED TO LAWDRAGON 500 LEADING CORPORATE EMPLOYMENT LAWYERS GUIDE

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer defense firm Hudock Employment Law Group announced today that Founding Attorney Robert Hudock has been named to the 2022 Lawdragon 500 "Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers Guide."

While the guide is heavy with names from the biggest "BigLaw" firms from across the nation, Hudock was among less than a handful from boutique employment litigation firms to be recognized as a "top advisor to businesses, universities, nonprofits, and other organizations dealing with the mind-bending matrix of today's global workforce," according to the publication. Hudock said the honor is a testament to the fact that the best boutique employment defense firms stand just as tall as their best BigLaw colleagues.

"This recognition is a tribute to the model of efficiency and client centric focus on results a boutique litigation law firm in the employment law space can provide to employers," said Hudock. "Our firm is intensely centered on the results that matter most to our clients, taking into account their long-term employee-relations and business goals."

Hudock is a deeply experienced litigator with more than two decades in practice. The majority of his career has been devoted to employment law for businesses, where he handles all aspects of employment litigation. Recently named an "Elite Boutique Trailblazer" by the National Law Journal and a "Legal Visionary" by the Los Angeles Times, Hudock is also a frequent contributor on topics related to hybrid and remote work issues in a variety of publications including the Daily Journal, TechCrunch and Law360.

Hudock founded Hudock Employment Law Group in 2015 to deliver tailored legal services to California companies that thrive in vibrant, creative work environments. The firm's clients are often companies looking at new markets and competitive opportunities, that want to recruit the best talent available, while avoiding distracting workplace issues or lawsuits.

Hudock earned his JD from the University of San Diego School of Law and his BA from the University of Connecticut. He is involved in several professional associations and community organizations. Hudock is the past Chair of the San Fernando Valley Counseling Center Board of Directors, and he regularly volunteers for charity events, such as the Special Olympics and Challenged Athletes programs. He is an active member of ACG-LA, SHRM, and PIHRA-LA.

Hudock Employment Law Group provides employment litigation and counseling services to growth-minded companies in California, helping them protect their reputations and attract top talent. The firm has achieved successful results for clients in the areas of Wage & Hour, Discrimination, Harassment & Retaliation, Wrongful Termination, Employee Leave, Workplace Management, Employment Agreements. For more information, please visit https://hudockemploymentlaw.com/

