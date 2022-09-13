Periscope Appointed as Agency of Record for Meet Minneapolis

Periscope adds tourism account to growing client roster

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Periscope, an award-winning, full-service advertising agency, today announced a three-year engagement as the official creative agency of record for Meet Minneapolis, securing its first venture into the tourism space and further solidifying the agency's ties to the Twin Cities.

(PRNewswire)

Periscope will lead the campaign and media strategy to attract more visitors to Minneapolis, touting the breadth of unique experiences and opportunities the city offers to visitors from across the nation as leisure travel bounces back. This win gives Periscope the unique opportunity to help revitalize tourism in its home city, and continues a growth trend with 10 clients added to the agency's roster in 2022.

"Our team has a wealth of tourism experience, and we are proud to add Meet Minneapolis as a client under the Periscope logo. We've been a part of the Minneapolis landscape for 60+ years, and we've earned the right to knock this work out of the park. We owe it to our city," said Liz Grabek, SVP, Consumer Strategy at Periscope.

This new partnership demonstrates Periscope's dedication to celebrating Minneapolis and to drive growth to local businesses that benefit the city.

"We have a unique opportunity to reintroduce Minneapolis to regional visitors that have heard a lot about us, but not a lot from us," stated Courtney Ries, Senior Vice President of Destination Branding and Strategy for Meet Minneapolis. "Periscope's keen understanding and excitement for this opportunity — coupled with their unbridled passion for the city — makes them a great partner for this work."

The full scope includes Strategy, Creative Concepting and Campaign Execution, as well as PR and Influencer Marketing managed in partnership with Minneapolis-based PR and influencer marketing agency Friend of a Friend. Work is expected to begin rolling out early in 2023.

ABOUT PERISCOPE

Periscope, a Quad company, is an award-winning agency that provides a full spectrum of integrated marketing services for a wide range of acclaimed brands. As a part of Quad, Periscope represents a key creative discipline that enables Quad to provide a full through-the-line offering and help brands reimagine their marketing experience to be more streamlined, impactful, flexible and frictionless. Learn more at www.periscope.com.

ABOUT MEET MINNEAPOLIS

Meet Minneapolis is a private, not-for-profit, member-based association. It actively promotes and sells the Minneapolis area as a destination for conventions and meetings, works to maximize the visitor experience and markets the city as a desirable tourist destination to maximize the economic and social benefit to the greater Minneapolis area. Meet Minneapolis is accredited by the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) of Destinations International.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Periscope; Meet Minneapolis