Workai premieres in the USA during HR Technology Conference & Expo 2022 in Las Vegas, adding Employee App and new additions to its Employee Experience Platform

Workai premieres in the USA during HR Technology Conference & Expo 2022 in Las Vegas, adding Employee App and new additions to its Employee Experience Platform

Workai is attending the industry-leading HR Technology Conference & Expo 2022, held this year on September 13-16 in Las Vegas, Nevada .

During the conference, Workai will officially launch a new addition to its Employee Experience Platform - Workai Mobile, to connect and engage frontline workers.

In addition, the Workai Platform is growing with new communication channels and capabilities: Enterprise Social Network, Teams App, Tasks Center, Forms, and new integrations.

BIAŁYSTOK, Poland, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Workai at HR Technology Conference & Expo 2022

The largest HR technology and services exposition in the world gathers every year around 10,000 people: top HR experts, HR practitioners, journalists, and influencers. Workai chose this event to announce its biggest launch to date.

Workai launches Employee App to engage frontline workers

Workai is a European startup providing innovative Employee Experience solutions that combine internal comms, knowledge management, social engagement, workflows, and more. By leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and a multi-channel approach to internal communications, Workai effectively streamlines processes, builds productive experiences, and engages employees at the largest enterprises in the financial, retail, telco, logistics, and energy industries.

During the conference, Workai officially launches Workai Mobile - an Employee App that helps organizations effectively communicate and engage remote and frontline workers. Workai Mobile is a one-stop app for employees to get company information, news, and events. Connect with co-workers through the internal social network, provide feedback, search for people and knowledge, develop skills, plan work and get things done.

By creating the Workai platform, we defined a new category of software called Employee Experience Platform (#EXP). At the world's largest HR trade show, we are pleased to showcase our new solutions - among them a mobile application for employees. Our presence here is combined with our entry into the US market where we are looking for new customers, partners, and investments.

Łukasz Skłodowski, CEO of Workai

Delivering multi-channel Employee Experience Platform

Workai Platform is growing with new communication channels and features: Enterprise Social Network, Microsoft Teams App, Tasks Center, Assets Management, Forms and Workflows, and new integrations. With its new additions, Workai aims to streamline the entire employee journey and help companies reach employees everywhere, with less effort and more confidence.

View original content:

SOURCE Workai