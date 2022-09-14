Chapters Health Valor Program to Host American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall

80 Percent Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Coming to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chapters Health Valor Program, operated by the Chapters Health Foundation, today announced plans to host the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, 1001 N. Boulevard in Tampa from Thursday, October 13 through Sunday, October 16, 2022. This event, sponsored by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, is open to the public and free of charge.

American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) (PRNewswire)

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) is a veteran-owned organization operated by the non-profit, The Texas Freedom Tribute. The AVTT includes an 80% scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. and tributes for every U.S. involved conflict since WWI, as well as a special 9/11 memorial. The AVTT travels the United States to honor American military Veterans and First Responders and educate communities about U.S. history.

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., Veterans' organizations including the American Legion and Patriot Guard Riders, will escort the Traveling Vietnam Wall from a staging location at Steinbrenner Field to Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.

An opening ceremony begins on Thursday, October 13 at 1:00 p.m. with remarks from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other community leaders. Opening remarks are followed by a performance of the national anthem and a wreath-laying ceremony. The Traveling Vietnam Wall and the Cost of Freedom Exhibit becomes available for visitors at 1:20 p.m.

The event includes a wide range of educational components for local students, supported by AECERN, focusing on the service and sacrifice of Veterans and First Responders. Featured speakers include Allie Braswell Jr., civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army – Florida.

"This wall is a testament to the valor, selfless sacrifice and commitment that our Marines, Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen made during the war in Vietnam," said Allie Braswell Jr., civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army - Florida. "As we look upon this wall, we must remember that our country's greatest value is our freedom. Our Freedom is not Free."

"It is important to acknowledge the sacrifice and service of veterans, first responders, and their families," said Dale Webber, shareholder and chair of the healthcare section at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC. "The Traveling Tribute Wall gives the community an opportunity to celebrate, remember and honor them. We are proud to sponsor the event and support The Chapters Health Valor Program."

For more information on programming and a full schedule of events, please visit chapterstravelingtributewall.com.

The event coincides with the Chapters Health Foundation annual Rock the Dock event on Saturday, October 15. This year's event is a patriotic, rock n' roll themed fundraiser benefiting the Chapters Health Valor Program, which provides free services and support to Veterans and First Responders.

About Chapters Health System

As a progressive leader and premier health system, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative home health, palliative, and hospice care, along with durable medical equipment and pharmacy services. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education, and guidance through its managed affiliates. All offerings are provided in order to improve the patient and family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. In 2022, Chapters Health is certified for the fifth consecutive year as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute and in 2021, Chapters Health was named a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Chapters Health Foundation

Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice, and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $7.4 million annually to help offset the accumulated costs of unfunded and underfunded programming, including but not limited to, charity care, helping to meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services. Chapters Health Foundation also provides $1.3 million in funding for the provision of grief support across Chapters Health and in 2020, provided more than $1 million to assist with underfunded pediatric and adult palliative care services.

Chapters Health Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Chapters Health Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chapters Health Foundation