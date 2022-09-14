Elektrobit and Argus Cyber Security announce industry-first automotive switch firmware pre-integrated with cyber security functionality

New EB zoneo SwitchCore Shield integrates proven networking and cyber security functionality from Elektrobit and Argus for best-in-class performance and protection against cyber threats.

The new solution goes beyond UN Regulation No. 155 and Chinese regulation (GB/T) requirements, allowing car makers and their customers added protection by offering both prevention and detection of unauthorized traffic in car infrastructure.

ERLANGEN, Germany, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektrobit , a visionary global vendor of software products for the automotive industry, and Argus Cyber Security, a world leader in cyber security products and services for mobility platforms, today announced the launch of EB zoneo SwitchCore Shield, an industry-first pre-integrated solution of embedded intrusion detection and prevention (IDPS) functionality within advanced network management systems for next-generation vehicles.

Elektrobit and Argus Cyber Security announce the launch of EB zoneo SwithCore Shield, an industry-first pre-integrated solution of embedded intrusion detection and prevention (IDPS) functionality within advanced network management systems for next-generation vehicles. (PRNewswire)

The joint solution is an automotive-grade switch firmware for E/E architectures that pre-integrates Argus Ethernet IDPS, a cyber security protection layer for automotive Ethernet networks, as an embedded module. This production-ready solution reduces carmakers' integration costs and risks while accelerating new vehicles' time to market. Building upon decades of automotive expertise from Elektrobit and Argus, this breakthrough solution allows carmakers to evaluate data detected and quickly determine actions required to confront an attempted cyber-attack.

Adding a layer of intelligence and cyber protection to automotive Ethernet switches, facilitates the management of the growing number of network functions required to enhance the scalability, safety, and security of vehicles. By offloading network and cyber-related tasks to the switch firmware, it optimizes the microcontroller unit's computational resource consumption.

EB zoneo SwitchCore Shield also enables carmakers to comply with emerging cyber security regulations, such as UN R155 and Chinese GB/T, and also takes security a step further, providing an additional layer of threat prevention via Argus Ethernet IDPS for increased interoperability with Classic AUTOSAR systems.

"We developed EB zoneo SwitchCore Shield to fill the gap between the cyber security domain and the advanced networking needed for next-gen, software-defined vehicles," said Mike Robertson, head of product and strategy management, Elektrobit. "We're helping carmakers to save time and money by providing a pre-integrated solution built to meet the highest levels of safety and security regulations."

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is an award-winning and visionary global vendor of software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 35 years serving the industry, Elektrobit's software powers over five billion devices in more than 600 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity & security, automated driving and related tools, and user experience. Elektrobit is a wholly-owned, independently-operated subsidiary of Continental.

For more information, visit us at elektrobit.com

About Argus Cyber Security

Argus is a global leader in cyber security for connected mobility, providing products and services for embedded automotive systems and backend, fleet-level security functions. Founded in 2014, Argus is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Michigan, Stuttgart, Paris, Tokyo, and Seoul. Argus is an independent subsidiary of Elektrobit, a leading provider of automotive software products and services. Visit Argus Cyber Security at argus-sec.com .

