KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN BARKER COLLABORATES WITH BOOHOO TO DISCOVER MORE ABOUT SUSTAINABILITY & STYLE DURING NEW YORK FASHION WEEK FW22 SHOW

WORKING TO EMPOWER HERSELF AND OTHERS WITH A BETTER UNDERSTANDING OF THE FASHION INDUSTRY'S ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

Boohoo Group's CEO, John Lyttle, and Co-Founder & Executive Director, Carol Kane with Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker

WHAT: Global e-retailer boohoo debuts their collaboration and partnership with Kourtney Kardashian Barker, entertainment personality and the CEO & founder of Poosh. Kardashian Barker as the brand's newest ambassador is delivering two capsule collections that have been created in tandem with a journey of investigation into the opportunities for creating a more sustainable fashion future. This has all been captured on film and is being shared in a social series with Kourtney's 198m followers to improve understanding and drive conversations. The debut FW22 collection was showcased on a variety of models in all sizes during the runway show at New York Fashion Week this evening. The invite-only runway show is available via see now, buy now on boohoo.com. Additionally, to follow this runway show, boohoo has partnered with Global Fashion Exchange to host an invite-only clothing swap event, SWAPTAILS with performances by NY downtown icons: Kevin Aviance and Nomi Ruiz. This swap event is designed to inspire consumers on how to extend the life of their clothing in a fun and engaging way.





Collection Details

45 pieces with price range - From $6 to $100

2 vintage pieces

41/45 contain pieces that contain recycled fibers like recycles cotton

12 styles made in the UK including our own British Factory

5 styles can be worn in multiple ways

2 made from cotton connect which has seen 2500 farmers trained in the benefits of more sustainable cotton production and good business practices

The boohoo groups UPFRONT commitments

We launched our UPFRONT sustainability strategy in 2021 and we're focusing our efforts in the areas that stand to deliver the biggest impact on creating more sustainable fashion - materials, design, waste, packaging and finding ways to keep our clothes in use for longer.

Global Fashion Exchange, supported by boohoo Host SWAPTAILS During New York Fashion Week

Global Fashion Exchange (GFX), boohoo, Fashion Revolution, Peace Boat US, IRK Magazine, Wearable Collections, and BK Style Foundation come together to support boohoo's newest Ambassador, Kourtney Kardashian Barker's educational journey by holding a swap event on September 14th, during New York Fashion Week to teach consumers how to extend the life of their clothing. boohoo sought to work with Patrick Duffy, CEO of GFX to learn from his extensive knowledge of the sector with the aim of realizing the brand's ambitions to educate, inform, and change. Duffy has already become a valued advisor to the brand helping guide the development of its first ever education social series, which seeks to raise awareness of the environmental impact of the fashion industry and signpost what business and individuals can do to make positive change.

About Kourtney Kardashian Barker

Entertainment Personality, executive producer, entrepreneur, and mom Kourtney Kardashian Barker has been a staple in the American media since 2007, when she rose to fame as the witty, monotoned sister alongside her family on the hit E! Entertainment reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." In 2021, after 15 years, 20 seasons, and multiple spin-offs, Kardashian Barker and her family parted ways with E! and began their journey with Hulu, where they produce and star in the successful documentary-style reality show "The Kardashians."

Kourtney, an advocate for clean living, founded Poosh in 2019 as a content-meets-commerce lifestyle platform that promotes living your best life with actionable insights and tips. Poosh remains a trusted destination to inform and inspire across multiple content verticals including sustainable practices, healthy recipes, sex and relationships, clean beauty, and mindfulness hacks.

Kourtney's commitments to both health and the environment have continued as she has advocated for the cleanup of the Santa Susana Field Lab and successfully lobbied congress alongside the Environmental Working Group for the Personal Care Products Safety Act, helping implement cleaner standards for personal care products.

About the boohoo Group

Leading the fashion e-commerce market and founded in Manchester in 2006, the group started life as boohoo.com, an inclusive and innovative brand targeting young, value-orientated customers. For over ten years, boohoo has been pushing boundaries to bring its customers up-to-date and inspirational fashion, 24/7. In early 2017, the group extended its customer offering through the acquisitions of the vibrant fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, and free-thinking brand Nasty Gal. United by a shared customer value proposition, our brand's design, source, market, and sell great quality clothes, shoes and accessories at unbeatable prices. This investment proposition has helped the group grow from a single brand into a major multi-brand online retailer, leading the fashion e-commerce market for 16 to 30-year-olds around the world. The boohoo group has continued to further strengthen its multi-brand platform, in 2019, the group acquired online womenswear retailer Miss Pap and UK brands Karen Millen and Coast. Today the boohoo group sells to over 8 million ever-growing customers globally.

