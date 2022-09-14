THE RETALIATORS In Theaters Today via Better Noise Films

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horror-thriller feature THE RETALIATORS, from Better Noise Films, producers of The Dirt, and US distributor CineLife Entertainment, alongside international distributor Trafalgar Releasing, are releasing the independent feature film across North America and in theaters internationally, in countries including UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Mexico, Australia, and Argentina, simultaneously. Garnering a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes throughout its 2021-2022 film festival run across the most prestigious horror film festivals, the film centers on an upstanding pastor, who uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter's brutal murder. The theme for the story was inspired by real-life events. Writers Darren Geare and Jeff Allen Geare came up with the idea after their sister Jody Geare was brutally assaulted while walking home at night. It begs the question if you could have a minute alone with the person who killed your loved one…would you take it?

Additionally, the film boasts a high-octane original soundtrack and cameos from some of the biggest names in rock music, including Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee; Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory, Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach; Jaya of The Hu; Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills; Eva Under Fire's Amanda Lyberg; Matt Brandyberry, Danny Case, Lance Dowdle, and Matt Madiro of From Ashes to New; Cory Marks; and Dan Murphy and Miles Franco of All Good Things, anchored by an original score from Emmy-winning composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein ("Stranger Things"). The original soundtrack music featuring songs from artists appearing in the film will be available from Better Noise Music this Friday, September 16.

