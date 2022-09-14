SLK Private Wealth, a $1.6 Billion Elite Team, Chooses Partnered Independence With Sanctuary Wealth

Three founding partners are top ranked advisors by Forbes/Shook, including the #6 wealth advisor in California

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes SLK Private Wealth, led by its Founders and Managing Partners Glen Strauss, Jonathan Lewis, and Edward "E.J." Kahn. The members of the new firm previously practiced as The Strauss/Lewis/Kahn Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors and advised on over $1.6 billion in client assets.

"It's highly gratifying and validates what Sanctuary Wealth is all about, as a team of such outstanding caliber chooses our network and platform above all the other options out there," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "This is the fourth billion dollar plus team that we've added this year and the second in Southern California in just the past week. We're excited to welcome Glen, Jonathan, E.J., and the rest of the SLK team to our network"

"Independence is the next logical evolution in our business. We chose to start our own firm in partnership with Sanctuary Wealth where we can control the client experience and truly act in their best interest without conflict or distraction," said Glen Strauss, Founder and Managing Partner, SLK Private Wealth. "Sanctuary has built a robust platform for serving clients with an elite network of likeminded, successful advisors. The culture and capabilities are unmatched in the industry. We will have a much more robust selection of solutions available and the ability to determine which strategies make the most sense for each individual client."

Founder & Managing Partner Glen Strauss has more than 35 years of financial advisory experience. He was previously a Managing Director and PIM Portfolio Manager, building custom investment strategies and managing equity accounts for clients. Glen earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois, and a JD degree from the Gould School of Law at the University of Southern California practicing law as a corporate attorney for several years. His accolades include being among Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors, 2018–2022, Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, 2018–2022 (including the #6 spot in California in 2022), Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, 2014–2020, Barron's Top 1,000 Financial Advisors, 2008–2013; and Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisors, 2015. He was recently recognized by Forbes as one of the top 250 Wealth Advisors in the country.

"We conducted extensive due diligence before arriving at such an important decision and it was obvious that for our team and our clients that Sanctuary was the way to go," said Jonathan Lewis, Founder and Managing Partner, SLK Private Wealth. "We really liked their business model and found the resources available to be far beyond what any other firm provides. Sanctuary offered us all the things that matter to us and our clients."

Jonathan Lewis has spent nearly 30 years providing clients with insightful, independent, and individualized wealth management and investment planning advice. As a relationship-driven advisor, Jonathan helps guide clients through the practical and emotional elements of the planning process, drawing out essential details that enhance his investment selection, and advice. More than just an investment advisor, Jonathan earned a CPA certificate in 1980, although he is no longer a practicing accountant, and was a senior PIM portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, where he worked for 22 years. He was named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022.

"Sanctuary Wealth has disrupted the industry and stands out as the ideal partner for top bank and brokerage teams with a client focused mission and an entrepreneurial spirit. We want to be part of that," added Edward "E.J." Kahn, Founder and Managing Partner, SLK Private Wealth. "It played a big part in our decision."

Founder and Managing Partner E.J. Kahn began his financial services career in 2013 at Canyon Capital Advisors, before moving to Wells Fargo Advisors three years later, where he quickly established himself as a top young producer on both sides of the balance sheet. He earned both a master's degree in investor relations and a bachelor's degree in finance (honors) from the University of San Francisco. After graduation, E.J worked with start-ups prior to heading to Canyon Capital Advisors. E.J. was named to Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors list in 2018, 2019 and 2020; Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, 2018–2020; and Forbes Americas Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors 2019, 2021, 2022.

In addition to the three founding partners, SLK Private Wealth also includes Partner and Portfolio Manager Hank Krakover, a financial advisor since 1995 and Chief Investment Officer Razmig Der-Tavitian, a veteran of 15 years in institutional asset management who has earned both the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations.

Financial Advisor Joseph Plutsky, Investment Analyst Eric Beatty, Registered Client Associates Michi Lunde and Barbara Moreno, and Client Associates Evan Richardson, Derek Finch, Armen Kesian, and Kevin Ozbay round out the team.

"Glen, Jonathan, and E.J. have put together an outstanding team, with a range of experience and a deep bench that few other firms could match," said Vince Fertitta, President, Sanctuary Wealth. "Our partner firms are all industry leaders. Collectively, they form somewhat of a think tank made up of the best of the best. SLK will make all Sanctuary partner firms better and their clients will benefit from the collective wisdom of our network."

To learn more about SLK Private Wealth, please visit: www.slkprivatewealth.com.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 27 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

