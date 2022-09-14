Vance & Hines to Debut Its First UTV Exhaust Systems at Sand Sports Super Show

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vance & Hines, the most noted name in powersports performance, today announced a lineup of exhaust systems for the most popular side-by-side (SxS) UTV offerings on the market. The UTV market in the US was estimated at over $7 billion in 2020 with a projected CAGR of 6% through 2027.

The company will debut its Mojave Eliminator Series this weekend at the Sand Sports Super Show in Orange County, California.

"Style, sound and performance are the three pillars of our brand," said Vance & Hines President Mike Kennedy. "We knew we wanted to enter the side-by-side market with a bold statement about Vance & Hines. Not just great performance, not just great sound, but also a style that totally transforms the rear of the vehicle. I think our team nailed it, and I can't wait to show it to customers this weekend."

Every aspect of the new line of exhaust systems has been tailored to meet the rigorous demands of off-roading, from heavy-duty bracketry to an automotive-grade, all-mechanical muffler design that is maintenance-free. Each of the systems produces power gains along with a deeper and more satisfying growl, while still meeting SAE J1287 sound standards and complying with EPA emissions criteria. All the units are equipped with US Forest Service compliant spark arrestors.

Vance & Hines has been creating race-winning systems for the Yamaha Powersports1.com racing team since 2020, with drivers Rod and Owen VanEperen, earning four SxS championships over the past three seasons. Those learnings from the track have enabled the company to develop the Mojave Eliminator Series, testing and refining the new systems at the Vance & Hines Off Road Proving Grounds in the Mojave Desert.

All of the systems are visually striking and change the look of the rear of the unit with a laser-cut rear guard featuring the Vance & Hines logo. The 4-inch, dual-tip, center exits with CNC-machined billet end caps reaffirm to riders left in the dust that this system delivers the sound, performance and style that Vance & Hines is known for.

The initial launch of the series includes three part numbers which fit Honda, Polaris and Can-Am units dating from 2017 to today. (See below for specific fitments). Vance & Hines will begin shipment of its Mojave Eliminator Series units later in October.

Product Fitment and Pricing

Vance & Hines part number 14531 mounts to the factory header on Honda Talon units from 2019 to 2022. Retail price is $1,399.99.

The 2022 Polaris RZR Turbo R and 2020 to 2022 Polaris RZR Pro XP models use Vance & Hines part number 11015 which mounts to the factory down pipe. Retail price is $1,399.99.

Can-Am Maverick X3 from 2017 to 2022 use Vance & Hines part number 11017 which mounts to the factory down pipe. Retail price is $1,249.99.

Race Only parts for the Yamaha YXZ1000R are available through the Vance & Hines Racing Development Center in Brownsburg, IN. There are two configurations to choose from for the Yamaha, including a full system under part number 15210 with a retail price of $1,499.99 and a slip-on ideal for vehicles running a turbocharger under part number 15213 with a retail price of $699.99.

The Vance & Hines brand has always been about enhancing the exhilaration of the motorcycle ride. It started over 40 years ago, when Terry Vance and Byron Hines were two young enthusiasts in the fledgling Southern California motorcycle drag race scene. Terry always wanted to go faster, and Byron knew how to make that happen. In short order, their on-track success and innovation drew the attention of other racers, riders and motorcycle manufacturers, which ultimately translated to commercial demand for their products and services. Today, the Company's mission and activity is the same; make bikes go faster on the racetrack and take those learnings to make impactful products for riders around the world. Since the Company's inception in 1979, it has run factory race programs in partnership with Suzuki, Yamaha, Ducati and Harley-Davidson in drag racing, road racing and flat track. Vance & Hines is based in Santa Fe Springs CA and has its Racing Development Center in Brownsburg IN. Learn more about the company's history and products at www.vanceandhines.com .

