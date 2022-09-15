Dedication to Innovation: MSA Safety Highlights Connected Safety Solutions During Milestone Year at National Safety Council Congress & Expo

MSA Becomes First Ever 100-Year Exhibitor at NSC expo

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a century, the National Safety Council (NSC) expo has been the global stage for showcasing the very latest innovations in worker and workplace safety technology. This year, MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), the leader in the development of safety solutions that help to protect people and facility infrastructures, marks a milestone as the NSC's first 100-year exhibitor at the National Safety Congress and Expo. The conference is being held this year in San Diego, California, from September 19 through the 21st.

The MSA ALTAIR io™ 4 Gas Detection Wearable and MSA Grid software platform (PRNewswire)

Established in 1914, MSA was founded as a company focused on improving mining safety. One of MSA's founders, John T. Ryan, represented the company during its first expo appearance in 1920, where MSA featured an over-the-head heat mask and a carbon monoxide detector. While the products and technology have changed over 100 expos, MSA's dedication to worker safety has not.

During this milestone year, MSA will be showcasing its Connected Work Platform. The platform includes the cloud-ready ALTAIR io™ 4 Gas Detection Wearable Device and the MSA Grid software platform. The ALTAIR io 4 was designed from the ground-up as a fully connected and intuitive safety solution that is designed to work in concert with the company's MSA+ safety subscription service. When connected together, the ALTAIR io 4 and MSA+ create a versatile and powerful hardware/software combination that enhances worker safety while simplifying safety program management. The Connected Work Platform and additional featured products carry on MSA's legacy of showcasing its innovative safety solutions at NSC expos.

"We continue to focus on what our founders were focused on more than 100 years ago, and that's using the latest technology to develop new products to help protect people's lives," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a pioneering safety company, we remain focused today on advancing safety technology by investing in never-before-seen 'connected worker' hardware and software solutions and designing and delivering products that help to protect our customers from harm, just as our founders did."

Congress attendees will be able to talk with MSA product experts in areas including fall protection, head protection, connected software solutions and breathing protection. Products featured this year include the:

V-SHOCK ® Overhead Web PFL : This personal fall limiter is the latest in the MSA V-SERIES™ line of self-retracting lifelines. Designed to deliver simplicity and hassle-free safety, it features easy-to-understand colors, dashboard labels and iconography to help make selection easy for overhead use;

MSA Cable Temporary Horizontal Lifeline : Featuring a completely toolless installation, it allows for a 75 percent faster installation than traditional cable systems, helping to save workers time and increase efficiency;

V-Gard C1™ Hard Hat : Featuring ReflectIR™ Thermal Barrier technology, the patent-pending barrier keeps the hard hat interior up to 20 degrees Fahrenheit (11 degrees Celsius) cooler in sunny conditions, compared with those without ReflectIR. The C1 helps alleviate heat stress for workers in construction, utilities, and oil and gas, where heat stress from sun exposure is a concern;

Advantage ® 900 Elastomeric Half-Mask Respirator : As the first NIOSH-approved rubber-like material respirator with both a speaking diaphragm and no exhalation valve, it helps clarify and amplify speech for improved communication between workers, while filtering exhaled breath to help reduce the likelihood of contaminating the surrounding area that is a secure respiratory solution for essential workers and first responders, and;

ALTAIR io 4 Gas Detection Wearable: With fully integrated cellular connectivity and integration with MSA Grid cloud-based software right out of the box, it delivers real-time visibility to help drive safety and productivity across workers, worksites and workflows.

"We're proud to be the first company to be a 100-year exhibitor at NSC, showcasing the strength of the MSA brand as the only company solely committed to doing one thing, and that's helping to keep people safe," Vartanian said. "We remain committed to helping men and women work in safety throughout the world. The passion our employees have to fulfilling our mission has only grown over the past century and will continue to propel us into the future."

This year MSA is in Booth 3824. Keep up-to-date with the latest NSC Safety Congress happenings by visiting us.msasafety.com/nsc or following MSA's social media platforms.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

