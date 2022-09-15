MRINetwork Outperforms Staffing Market, Achieves Double-Digit Growth with Strategic Business Initiatives

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRINetwork, the global leader in executive recruiting franchising, has achieved strong sales momentum and double-digit growth in 2022, outperforming the overall staffing market across several categories. With investments in strategic priorities, MRINetwork continues to fuel business growth and success in an ever-changing labor market.

MRINetwork has embarked on several transformative endeavors in recent years, including a company-wide rebrand, comprehensive contract staffing solutions, and digital-first policies, training, and technology. These efforts have accelerated a 17.1% growth in direct hire revenue since 2019, nearly double that of the staffing market which increased by 9%.

MRINetwork's overall revenue has also increased by 31.6%, outpacing the broader staffing market, which grew 21.1% from $153 billion to $186 billion over this same time period. MRINetwork has seen tremendous growth in contract staffing, with revenue surging 97.4% since 2019, illustrating the growing demand for flexible staffing solutions in today's global economy.

MRINetwork President and CEO Bert E. Miller attributes the Network's success to the tireless efforts and ingenuity of MRINetwork firms, saying, "MRINetwork has actively invested in transformative strategies, strengthening capabilities and offerings as a digital-first recruiting organization of the future. These efforts have allowed MRINetwork firms to recover rapidly during the pandemic — not only to recover, but to thrive in spite of it."

Looking to the future, MRINetwork remains committed to pursuing diverse paths to continue its proud legacy as an industry pioneer and leader. Recently, MRI welcomed recruiting and franchising veteran Patrick Rozmus as Director, Franchise Sales. MRINetwork also promoted Todd Simpson, Chief Financial Officer, by adding the title of Chief Operating Officer to his role.

MRINetwork is currently architecting a new consumer brand and online destination to connect employers and job seekers to MRINetwork firms across the globe. As Jessica Hollander Torres, Vice President, Marketing, explains, "The world of work is changing rapidly, creating new challenges and opportunities for the search industry and added complexity for employers and job seekers. This new platform allows us to strengthen the collective MRI brand, and amplify the voice of the Network on behalf of our franchisees. Showcasing MRI firms' unparalleled expertise, experience, and service to business leaders and talent worldwide, we can continue to grow the business while helping companies and candidates to better achieve their goals." MRINetwork will also release its first-ever documentary and a new franchise sales website this fall, highlighting more than five decades of success stories and innovation since its founding in 1965.

