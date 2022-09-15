Neighborly® Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine for the Fourth Consecutive Year

World's largest franchisor of home service brands appears on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list with a three-year growth rate of 93%

WACO, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly® , the world's largest home services company, announced today its inclusion in the 2022 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, marking the fourth consecutive year that the company has been ranked on the list.

Neighborly Logo (PRNewsfoto/Neighborly) (PRNewswire)

Neighborly has grown to more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchise units collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes. The Inc. 5000 ranking follows other major recognitions the brand has received this year, including 15 Neighborly brands ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® and Mike Bidwell, CEO of Neighborly, recognized as Central Plains Entrepreneur Of The Year® by Ernst & Young. Neighborly's consistent inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list, in addition to receiving multiple other accolades, is a testament to its growth year-after-year, cementing its status as a leader in the home services industry.

"I'm honored that Neighborly has once again been recognized in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list alongside some of the fastest-growing and most innovative organizations in the country," said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly. "As Neighborly continues to expand our offerings, our "Done Right Promise" ensures that homeowners will receive the quality of work they trust us to provide every time across every brand. We are honored to have been listed among the best and brightest for the past four years and strive to continue to grow and enrich our homeowners' lives for years to come."

The annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Recognizing the fastest-growing companies in the country, Neighborly ranks with well-known brands including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many others with national exposure as honorees in the list.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc.

More information about Neighborly and its franchise concepts is available at https://www.neighborlybrands.com/ . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, visit https://franchise.neighborly.com .

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at Neighborly.com or through the Neighborly App.

