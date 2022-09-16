Agora Announces Speaker Lineup for Annual RTE2022 Conference

Execs from Meta, ByteDance, Spotify, Bose, Sony, LinkedIn, PwC, and more will participate in sessions focusing on the Metaverse, and other top real-time engagement trends

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced the full lineup of speakers for its flagship RTE2022 conference, which is set to take place from October 10 to October 12, 2022. RTE2022 – the world's largest conference exploring real-time engagement (RTE) technologies – will bring together the most influential and innovative leaders in the space to explore the future of interactive live streaming, the Metaverse and XR, social gaming, entertainment and commerce, virtual learning and collaboration, and more.

Agora, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

The conference – which is free and held virtually with a one-day live program in San Francisco – is expected to host approximately 400 in-person participants including exhibits, networking receptions, as well as thousands of attendees from around the world.

"Real-time engagement technology is the most authentic way to stay connected in-person, in digital worlds, and across the metaverse," said Tony Zhao, Agora's CEO and Founder, who will give the keynote speech at RTE2022. "For RTE2022, the theme is Out of This World, and we look forward to bringing together visionaries and experts from all over the globe to tell us how technology has inspired them and how they are reimagining the future of human interaction without boundaries."

This year's RTE2022 conference boasts an impressive and diverse lineup of speakers over its three days, including:

To see the full list of speakers set for RTE2022, please visit https://rte2022.agora.io/page/2201120/speakers .

About Agora

Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Agora