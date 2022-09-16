District Cup annual charity polo match on the National Mall to be played September 25

WASHINGTON, DC, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The founders of the District Cup are pleased to announce the 102nd District Cup presented by Truist will be played on the National Mall on Sunday, September 25.

The 2022 District Cup benefits: Nats4Good, Georgetown University Hospital - Capital Breast Cancer Center, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington, and The Jamaur Law Foundation.

Games are played at West Potomac Park: 4592 Ohio Drive SW, Washington, DC 20418

12:30 PM - Cultural Polo Cup Final

2:00 PM - The District Cup Final

4:00 PM - Trophy & Award Presentations

Admission is by ticket only or for press with pre-cleared credentials. Contact Christian Bentley: christian.bentley@thedistrictcup.com to obtain credentials to cover the event.

On-camera interviews and video opportunities with polo ponies are available at Twilight Polo on Saturday, September 17 between 6-8:30 pm at Great Meadow in The Plains, Virginia. Additional advanced coverage opportunities include the preliminary matches of the District Cup being played from 1- 4 pm on Friday, September 23 at Great Meadow Sheila C. Johnson Polo Field in The Plains, Virginia.

"We are delighted to celebrate 102 years of polo on the National Mall with this year's District Cup. We can't wait to host members of the Diplomatic Corps in addition to the local DC community in what promises to be a fantastic celebration of sports, international friendship, and our beautiful capital city" said Nico Baca, co-founder of the District Cup.

Co-chairs of the 2022 District Cup are: Scotty Greenwood, Tamon George, Jocelyn Moore, Sandy Thurman, Linda Moore, Charlie Muldoon, and founders Nico Baca and Dario Sotomayor.

Since 1920, the District Cup has been played at West Potomac Park. District Cup organizers work closely with the National Park Service and various polo clubs across the country and several international federations to actively recruit players, horses, and polo experts to keep our beloved horses, riders, and guests safe. The District Cup is an inclusive event intended to provide access to polo and encourage participation in the sport.

SOURCE The District Cup