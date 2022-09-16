Parry Labs to Demonstrate Cloud Native Open Architecture Solutions at ASC22

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry Labs, LLC, a defense technology company accelerating delivery of digital solutions to create a safer more connected world, is showcasing capabilities at the Air and Space Forces Association's 2022 Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, from September 19-21.

Parry Labs delivers software-defined, hardware-enabled mission systems solutions at the tactical edge. Their Stellar RelayTM Family of Systems is an open, scalable, and configurable cloud-based infrastructure for air, land, sea, and space platforms that enables rapid and affordable integration of capabilities including radios, data links, A-PNT solutions, AI/ML solutions, sensor fusion, cyber and electronic warfare effects, precision targeting and more. Another transformational Parry Labs' solution is the Global Expeditionary Miniature Mission Interface (GEMMITM) system, an open, high-performance low-footprint ground control station. GEMMI flies multiple types of Groups 3, 4 and 5 UAS and serves as a high-fidelity training device, PED workstation and communications node connecting disparate aerial and terrestrial networks.

"I am excited for the Parry Labs team to gather with Airmen from across the U.S. Air Force to showcase Parry Labs capabilities at ASC 2022," said CEO John Parkes. "Our Stellar Relay, GEMMI and Digital Engineering Ecosystem are mission-ready solutions that rapidly and affordably deliver capabilities to fly, fight and win both today and tomorrow."

Stellar Relay and GEMMI will be displayed at the Parry Labs booth in the Air Space Cyber 2022 exhibit hall. Visit booth #542 for a demonstration of how both systems support Multi-Domain Operations and Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) at the tactical edge.

Parry Labs is a solutions provider to U.S. Department of Defense and commercial aerospace companies, designing and deploying advanced systems solutions ranging from mission computing and power systems to RF Solutions. Parry Labs is the creator of Stellar Relay hardware and software family of systems, which provides the digital backbone and connectivity for the M2DO environment to exist on any Air, Ground, or Sea platform. Parry Labs has offices in Maryland, Virginia, Alabama, and Texas. For more information about Parry Labs, visit: www.parrylabs.com.

