Univibes: US Students Flock to Asian and European Universities to Improve Career Prospects

HEILBRONN, Germany, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As globalisation continues, demand for graduates with cross-cultural competences and foreign language skills has grown—and the number of US citizens seeking educational programs abroad has increased in step. Studying abroad pays dividends, too: 97% of study abroad students found employment within 12 months of graduation, compared to only 49% of ordinary graduates.

Responding to this trend, Admitad's service, Univibes , has entered the US market to help American students study abroad. Univibes provides individual support for students who are interested in international education. The team takes their financial situation, chosen subjects, favourite extracurricular activities and GPA and develops a personalised strategy for admission, increasing their chances of success.

The idea has been successful in Europe: thanks to Univibes, thousands of students have received advice and found placements. These students went on to enrol in top state universities in Europe, the USA and Asia in fields such as medicine, architecture, design and engineering.

Top study abroad destinations for American students last year:

United Kingdom

Canada

Germany

France

Australia

New Zealand

Joining academia is difficult: applicants must select the right universities and scholarships, write motivational letters, fill out admission forms and documents correctly, find a good insurance package, look for housing, and more. In a foreign country, these obstacles are all the more difficult to overcome. Unfortunately, students rarely receive comprehensive assistance for these challenges—this is where Univibes' tailored services come in.

Univibes also has a supportive alumni network of more than a hundred graduates who get involved from the very beginning, so students can hear personal stories from alumni who have completed courses similar to theirs.

The Univibes team is focused on helping every candidate receive scholarships and grants on their journey into academia. If for some reason the search is unsuccessful, the payment will be refunded.

Univibes partners with universities, insurance companies and real estate agencies to offer comprehensive support service. Their partners include leading universities like NHL Stenden University of Applied Sciences (Netherlands), EU Business School, Munich Business School (Germany), University of Pavia and Luiss (Italy), Ajou University and Soongsil University (South Korea), and many others.

