CROWN ROYAL TEAMS UP WITH UBER EATS AND NFL LEGEND ED REED TO KICK OFF THE NFL SEASON BY MATCHING GAMEDAY TIPS TO COURIERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

"'Kickoff with Crown Royal' Commits $500,000 in tips to delivery drivers who use the Uber platform all Season Long!"

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Royal kicked off year two as the first-ever whisky sponsor of the NFL with an Uber Eats partnership to give back to couriers who help fans celebrate gameday. This season the award-winning Canadian whisky brand will be matching customer tips to couriers, 21+, one hour before Sunday kickoff for 1:00 p.m. ET games in select cities*. Crown Royal brought the campaign to life with long-time partner and NFL Legend Ed Reed who surprised lucky delivery drivers with tickets to their favorite team's regular season openers.

In year two of the 'Kickoff With Crown Royal' campaign, the brand will dedicate $500,000 from the Crown Royal Generosity Fund, a donor advised fund, to delivery drivers as a part of the season-long commitment of donating $1 million dollars to hospitality workers and military. All season long, fans can head to crownroyal.com and @crownroyal on Instagram to hear the stories of couriers who help make gameday great.

"We're excited to enter year two of 'Kickoff with Crown Royal' and extend our partnership with the NFL who shares in our mission of giving back and inspiring generosity," said Nicky Heckles, Vice President of Crown Royal. "This season, we're proud to partner with Uber Eats and give back directly to the delivery drivers who work tirelessly to make gameday happen."

Building on Diageo's league sponsorship deal which first launched during the 2021-22 NFL season, Crown Royal's generosity efforts will continue throughout the NFL season with activations in partner stadiums and cities, benefitting hospitality industry employees. These efforts will extend to another group whose generosity continues to go unmatched, military veterans, who Crown Royal has supported for over a decade through The Purple Bag Project.

"We appreciate Crown Royal's generosity in recognizing the people who deliver great gamedays to America's doorsteps—the couriers who help fans prepare their kickoff cocktails, halftime hoagies, and so much more." said Sarfraz Maredia, VP of US & Canada Delivery at Uber. "It's our second season as the official on-demand food delivery partner of the NFL, and we're more excited than ever to be part of the game-time experience, especially through this unique partnership."

In its first year, 'Kickoff with Crown Royal' made a $1 million dollar commitment to more than twenty national and local nonprofits that support communities in need. Additionally, the brand extended The Crown Royal Water Break campaign by distributing over 6,000 water bottles on gameday to encourage responsible drinking and continued The Purple Bag Project by packing over 200,000 Purple Bags for the military community.

"We're excited to welcome back Crown Royal as the first-ever official whisky sponsor of the NFL," said Tracie Rodburg, Senior Vice President of Sponsorship Management at the NFL. "With the season right around the corner, we're looking forward to continuing our relationship with Crown Royal to celebrate and give back to local communities, hospitality workers, and military heroes all season long."

Crown Royal invites you to raise a glass to all those who help make your gameday great, and please drink responsibly.

*Let's reward the people that make gameday great together. Crown Royal and Uber Eats are matching your tip on NFL Sundays ahead of kickoff. Applies only to orders delivered between 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm ET in Dallas, New Orleans, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Green Bay, and Minneapolis on NFL Sundays between September 11, 2022 and January 8th, 2023. Orders delivered before 12:00 pm ET or after 1:00 PM ET do not qualify for tip matching. Crown Royal will match tips made by consumers over 21 years old exclusively to couriers over 21 years old. Uber Eats will match tips by consumers under 21 years old and tips made to couriers under 21 years old. Couriers are eligible for only one tip match up to $5 per Sunday (max of one tip match per week). No code required. Offer is only available for a limited time and is non-transferable. Offer is subject to change or withdrawal at any time and without notice.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats is an on-demand app and website that helps give millions of people around the world access to the things they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 825,000 restaurants and merchants in more than 11,000 cities across six continents. From specialty local favorites to national brand names, groceries to household essentials and more, order what you want when you want it with Uber Eats.

