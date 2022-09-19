Roseburg's Community Relief Fund Expands Outreach to Mill Fire Survivors

More than 300 individuals received immediate payments in first week of $50 million fund

WEED, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Administrators of Roseburg's Community Relief Fund have expanded ways by which survivors of the Mill Fire may submit claim applications for financial assistance to cover immediate needs such as temporary housing, transportation, food and clothing and medical issues.

Impacted individuals may choose to submit claims:

In person at the Weed Community Center, 161 E. Lincoln Ave , Weed. Ca. , Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The application process is designed to be streamlined and user-friendly for on-the-spot funds for those with legitimate claims.

Roseburg representative will respond within 24 hours. Through the Fund's website at www.weedrelieffund.com . Individuals may complete and submit a claim application on-line. Arepresentative will respond within 24 hours.

Grief counselors will be available at the Community Center throughout the week to support impacted individuals and family members.

More than 300 individuals received immediate financial support from 119 claims that were processed in the first four days of the Community Relief Fund operations last week, less than two weeks after the fire began on Sept. 2, 2022.

"This Relief Fund is providing immediate financial support to fire survivors when they need it the most - now," said Pete Hillan, a spokesperson for the company. "The Fund's expansion particularly addresses the needs of impacted individuals who may have left the Weed and Lake Shastina communities as they now can make claim applications on-line."

Individuals coming to the Weed Community Center or submitting claims through the website may elect to be represented by an attorney. It is not necessary to have representation, however, to participate in the Relief Fund. In addition, people who accept money from the Fund will be asked only to sign a receipt, so that the Fund has an accurate record of how much it paid. People will not be asked to waive any claim they may have related to the fire as a condition of receiving benefits from the Fund.

