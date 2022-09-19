SKYMINT - Michigan's Leading, Vertically Integrated Cannabis Operator - Announces an Exclusive Product Giveaway in Celebration of a New Collection of Products, SKYMINT Reserve, Launching This Month

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYMINT Brands™, Michigan's leading purveyor of premium cannabis, announced today the launch of its most premium product line yet–SKYMINT Reserve (a.k.a. The Good Stuff). The highly anticipated line features five strains of Superior Flower, Solventless Vape & Extract, Diamonds & Sauce, and Moonrocks. This collection will be available on September 22nd at all SKYMINT and 3Fifteen stores state-wide.

To celebrate the release SKYMINT is offering anyone 21 and over the chance to win the entire SKYMINT Reserve line FREE through the end of 2022 plus a weekend getaway in Detroit with a stay at the Shinola Hotel and dinner for two. To learn more enter here .

"We believe we have the best flower in Michigan, and our new SKYMINT Reserve line takes it to the next level. Developed with the discerning 'canna-connoisseur' in mind, we searched state-wide for the best genetics, starting with over 60 strains, and vetted them down to our 'best of the best' 5 strains, based on terpene profile, bud structure, bag appeal, smell, taste and most importantly the best buzz!" Brian Bartholomew, VP of Product for SKYMINT.

SKYMINT Reserve is an elevated cannabis line featuring exceptional terpene and cannabinoid profiles for a more dynamic high. Through SKYMINT's commitment to perfecting the growing process and sourcing the most unique strains, they have developed meticulously crafted flower and extracts that stand alone in the Michigan market. Their mission is to continuously push the boundaries within the space while cultivating a community that values the intimacy of the process. Sophisticated, selectively sourced, locally grown - SKYMINT Reserve is the intersection in which innovation meets premium craftsmanship.

Included within the collection are 5 superior flower strains - Cake Mix, Detroit Runtz, Georgia Pie, Lemon 18, and Singapore Sling.

The line will also include:

Solventless Vape (4 strains)

Solventless Extract (4 strains)

Diamonds & Sauce (4 strains)

Moon Rocks (4 strains)

SKYMINT Reserve will be available for purchase online at https://skymint.com/ ., as well as in all SKYMINT and 3Fifteen retail locations and delivery throughout Michigan on September, 22nd.

To become a loyalty member and enter the contest, click here .

For more information on SKYMINT and to shop all products, visit https://skymint.com/ .

ABOUT SKYMINT

Beginning operations in Fall 2018 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, SKYMINT is Michigan's leading vertically integrated cannabis company and the state's largest recreational license holder. With two state-of-the-art indoor grow facilities as well as SKYMINT Farms™, a 1000-acre sun-grown, sustainable farm, the company cultivates, processes, markets, distributes and sells a full range of branded cannabis products, including SKYMINT ™, North Cannabis™ , Jolly Edibles ™, Two Joints ™, which benefits the Last Prisoner Project ™ and PotCo™. Just as SKYMINT treats its plants like people - tending to and caring for them by hand, and even playing them music - each and every product is handcrafted to ensure the safest, cleanest, highest quality products at the best value. SKYMINT™ products can be found at all SKYMINT and 3Fifteen retail locations across Michigan. As purveyors of premium-crafted cannabis, SKYMINT™ has developed a portfolio of the finest cannabis brands available for daily wellness, healing, or just getting high on life. Visit www.skymint.com

