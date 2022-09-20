Armenian Entrepreneurs Attract Hollywood Celebrities and Musicians to World-Class Therapy Studio

Jake Paul, Winnie Harlow and Bryson Tiller Utilize Muscle Lab for Recovery Treatment

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryotherapy treatment has become an increasingly popular muscle recovery alternative, and a California-based health center, Muscle Lab, is leading the new wellness movement behind a bevy of support from professional athletes, musicians and celebrities.

Founded in 2020 by Armenian-American entrepreneurs Andy Treys and Vatche Ourishian, Muscle Lab is a state-of-the-art health facility headquartered in Los Angeles that specializes in luxury recovery treatments including cryotherapy, cupping, compression therapy, stretch therapy, infrared sauna and IV therapy.

Muscle Lab has treated more than 50 professional athletes including current NBA players Tyler Herro and Ben Simmons, as well as musicians DJ Zedd, Bryson Tiller and A$AP Ferg.

Jake Paul and Winnie Harlow are also among many celebrities who support what Treys and Ourishian have constructed with Muscle Lab.

"Andy and V have created a comfortable culture and a fresh experience in the health and wellness space," Paul, a social media mogul and professional boxer, said. "Muscle Lab provides medically-proven recovery treatments in a luxurious environment. More and more people are looking to cryotherapy to aid their health path, and Muscle Lab is setting the standard in this arena."

Muscle Lab's services extend beyond the rich and famous. Sierra Canyon, which is one of the premier high school basketball programs in the nation (and where LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. attends), is supported by Muscle Lab. The facility opens its doors to Sierra Canyon players throughout the season to provide recovery treatment outside of what the school offers.

"I wish Muscle Lab and its services were around when I was playing high school basketball," Treys said. "But cryotherapy practices were only available to professional athletes a decade ago. Those kids are our most important clients because we're providing some of the mental and physical support they need to achieve their goals, on and off the court."

The 27-year-old Treys is an L.A. native. He became an early pioneer in the digital marketing industry as a teenager in 2016, founding GetMeFamous.com and ultimately building the marketing agency into a multimillion-dollar company with media channels that currently reach more than 800 million followers.

Forbes and Maxim featured Treys and his KB24.com project in the fall of 2021. The website, previously owned and operated by Kobe Bryant, was used to develop a digital art collection honoring the late NBA superstar where all proceeds would be donated to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Treys and his business partners have also created an NFT (non-fungible token) project called Cereal Club, which will utilize the domain Cereal.com to facilitate the sales of its direct-to-consumer line of breakfast foods.

About Muscle Lab

Muscle Lab is a muscle recovery and wellness lounge where members can come together to recover, rejuvenate, and socialize. Whether you're suffering from chronic illness or pain, need guidance in adopting healthy lifestyle habits or just want to relax, Muscle Lab offers the gamut of services tailored through a combination of advancements of modern sciences. Muscle Lab is the industry's most integrative and comprehensive approach to health.

About Andy Treys

Andy Treys is an Armenian-American tech entrepreneur based in Los Angeles. He is the founder of Muscle Lab, Cereal Club, GetMeFamous, Accommodations and KB24.com. Treys' social media agency, GetMeFamous, launched successful campaigns for Alissa Violet and Bella Thorne, which grew the company's reach to 800 million followers to date. Muscle Lab, a muscle recovery and wellness lounge, was founded in 2020 and has a large client list of celebrities, musical artists and professional athletes.

