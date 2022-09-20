Curbee Wins MOTOR Top 20 Award For Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbee , a mobile car-repair company redefining the convenience and transparency of traditional car maintenance, has won the 2022 MOTOR Top 20 Award for their Signature Health Check, a complimentary service conducted by mechanics at each Curbee appointment, designed to give consumers visibility into upcoming service and maintenance needs. MOTOR's Top 20 Awards recognizes an innovation, new process or solution that benefited an industry stakeholder, employee or community.

Over time and with continued use, car parts inevitably become worn: belts and brake pads wear down, fluids run low, and issues start to develop under the surface. With Curbee's multi-point Signature Health Check, qualified mechanics thoroughly inspect the condition of major car components to identify issues that require urgent attention as well as maintenance updates that might be needed in the coming months.

The Signature Health Check is completed with each car service conducted by Curbee, making car care one less chore customers have to worry about. The Signature Health Check looks at:

Engine bay - including air filter, brake fluid, cooling system hoses, and belts

Tires and brakes - including tread and brake pad depth, calipers, rotors, and brake lines

Suspension parts - including CV boots, struts and shocks

Dashboard warning lights

Lights, both interior and exterior

"We are thrilled to be recognized for this award and truly believe that our Signature Health Check is transforming the traditional car care industry by bringing technology and human-centered experience to the forefront," said Denise Leleux, CEO of Curbee. "With the details, data, and transparency of the Signature Health Check, car owners know exactly how their car is doing and what care their car needs."

Curbee's complimentary Signature Health Check is available to consumers in the Bay Area with the purchase of any Curbee service. Consumers simply book an appointment at www.curbee.com or by calling 1-866-CURBEE1.

About Curbee

Founded in 2020 by leaders and builders of Tesla and Lyft's mobile car care services, Curbee is a human-centered, mobile car care experience for busy people and businesses that want hassle-free car care. Curbee saves car owners time caring for their cars, eliminates friction in scheduling car care, and keeps them informed with transparent pricing and services. To learn more about Curbee's mobile car care service, visit www.curbee.com .

