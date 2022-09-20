NovaCHARGE Deepens C-Suite with Daniel Middleton as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

NovaCHARGE to supercharge growth with veteran sales executive

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) leader NovaCHARGE announced today that Daniel J. Middleton will become the firm's first Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Middleton brings his expertise in building new revenue opportunities, sales, business development, marketing and operations for fast-growth networking technology and energy firms.

NovaCHARGE Logo (PRNewsfoto/NovaCHARGE) (PRNewswire)

Most recently, he was Senior Vice-President of Sales for the Americas at Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE). There he doubled the large-deal pipeline and engaged in critical, early hydrogen economy deals to expand into new market applications for the company. He expanded sales' reach via a new strategic partner ecosystem and expertise via a vertical-market model.

His three decades of experience in growing revenues for energy and technology companies includes stints as CEO of iPower Networks, EVP of Sales and Business Development with Liquid Robotics, Inc., EVP Global Sales that fueled Silver Spring Networks' NYSE IPO, and delivered for eleven years as a global executive for Nortel Networks, Ltd., among other pivotal positions. He is a graduate of both Georgia Tech and Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

Oscar Rodriguez, chairman and CEO of NovaCHARGE, had these comments about Middleton joining his team: "Dan possesses that rare combination of executive vision, customer commitment, and a strong day-to-day execution so crucial to a growing product and services technology company. As I look at the growth trajectory for NovaCHARGE, I can think of no better senior executive to add to our leadership team and no one better to spearhead our next level of growth."

Middleton emphasized, "I have successfully built tech company teams to work with utilities, governments and commercial enterprises globally to solve their needs and deliver value to their clients. A ubiquitous EV infrastructure is a top need for our economy and I am delighted to join NovaCHARGE, a proven winner already, in the exciting EV infrastructure adoption race ahead."

About NovaCHARGE, Inc.:

NovaCHARGE, Inc., founded in 2008, is a nationally recognized technology manufacturer and turnkey systems integrator of electric vehicle (EV) hardware and cloud software. NovaCHARGE offers innovative EV charging solutions and boasts open standards in both its next generation ChargeUP Network and NC7000 and NC8000 Level 2 hardware lines. As a leading provider of EV networked charging solutions, NovaCHARGE has architected successful deployments for thousands of businesses across the United States. NovaCHARGE is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. ChargeUP is a trademark property of NovaCHARGE, Inc. For more information, visit www.NovaCHARGE.net.

