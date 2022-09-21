Dallas-based Trial Lawyer Michael Lyons Again Earns Place Among Top 100 Texas Attorneys

Three Lyons & Simmons partners recognized for personal injury litigation

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-founder of the trial law firm Lyons & Simmons Michael Lyons has been recognized for a second consecutive year among the Top 100 attorneys in the state by the Texas Super Lawyers. Additionally, for the fourth consecutive year, Lyons was honored among the Top 100 Super Lawyers for Dallas-Fort Worth.

Chris Simmons and Chris Carr also have both been selected to the 2022 Super Lawyers listing.

The selections further solidify Lyons & Simmons' position among the state's preeminent personal injury firms. The firm was recently selected as Dallas' top-rated personal injury law firm by readers of Texas Lawyer, securing the firm's place in the magazine's "Best of" Hall of Fame. This was the second time in the last three years the firm has received this recognition.

This is the 10th consecutive year Lyons has earned Texas Super Lawyers recognition based on his work on cases involving catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, and products liability. He has handled cases involving brain and spinal cord injuries, electrocutions, aviation disasters, trucking accidents, construction site and industrial accidents, motor vehicle products liability, pharmaceutical, and medical device products liability.

This is the first Super Lawyers selection for firm co-founder Simmons, following eight years on the companion Texas Rising Stars list, which honors attorneys under the age of 40. He has extensive experience representing people killed or injured in oilfield explosions, blowouts, and rig fires; aviation disasters; industrial accidents involving machines, vehicles, fires, and chemicals; defective products; electrocutions; and commercial trucking accidents.

Carr represents clients at trial in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death and product liability, as well as complex commercial disputes. He has appeared as lead counsel in courts in more than 20 states. This is his 13th appearance in Texas Super Lawyers.

Published annually by Thomson Reuters, the full 2022 Texas Super Lawyers listing will appear in Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines and can be found online at https://www.superlawyers.com.

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP, is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com.

