Nine Provost Umphrey Attorneys Selected to 2022 Texas Super Lawyers Listing

Prestigious legal guide honors firm attorneys for personal injury, personal injury products liability, environmental litigation expertise

BEAUMONT, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Super Lawyers has recognized nine Provost Umphrey attorneys as top lawyers in the state for their work with plaintiffs involved in general litigation for personal injury, person injury products liability, and environmental litigation.

The 2022 edition of the prestigious peer-review legal guide highlights the leading attorneys in Texas within their specific practice areas. The list will be published in the October issue of Texas Monthly and in the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazine. View the complete list here: http://www.superlawyers.com.

"Our firm is dedicated to working hard for hard-working people," said Managing Partner Joe Fisher. "We are honored that our peers recognize our attorneys and the solutions we bring to the table for our clients."

The 2022 guide includes equity partner Bryan O. Blevins Jr. for his work with plaintiffs involved in personal injury product disputes, a recognition he has earned every year since 2003. Equity partners Edward D. Fisher, Joe J. Fisher II, Matthew C. Matheny, and James E. Payne are honored for their work on personal injury claims involving plaintiffs.

Firm attorneys Darren L. Brown, D'Juana Parks, and David P. Wilson were also recognized for their representation of plaintiffs in personal injury disputes. J. Keith Hyde earned honors for his environmental litigation practice.

Attorneys are selected to the Texas Super Lawyers legal guide through peer nominations and review by a blue-ribbon panel of lawyers in the same practice areas and geographical locations. The guide includes no more than 5 percent of lawyers in each state.

The Texas Super Lawyers honors are the latest accolades this year recognizing the firm's representation of victims involved in personal injury litigation. Firm attorneys also have recently received Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition.

To learn more about the honorees, visit: http://www.provostumphrey.com/attorneys.

About Provost Umphrey Law Firm, LLP

For over 50 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those most in need – those who have suffered harm or loss due to the wrongful conduct of others. Our attorneys fight for our clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People. To learn more, visit http://www.provostumphrey.com.

