Celebrity Guests and Concerts Set for Kroger Wellness Festival

More than 50 free programs and 300+ sampling opportunities available over two days

CINCINNATI, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's largest grocery retailer, today announced The Kroger Wellness Festival, presented by PepsiCo and featuring bubly™ sparkling water, will commence September 23 and 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.in, downtown Cincinnati. The free two-day event features an all-star lineup of celebrities, professional athletes and wellness experts.

"As America's grocer, our festival pillars coincide with our goal to offer the best resources for holistic well-being to the public," said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health. "We look forward to inspiring thousands of festivalgoers to begin a new wellness journey with support from leading brands, guest health experts, entertainers, and more."

The health and wellness festival celebrates a holistic approach to healthy living through six core pillars: balance, move, breathe, care, uplift and play. Attendees will experience celebrity fitness-challenges, live cooking demos, a family fun area, product sampling and hear from industry experts who are focused on physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Appearing at the festival are Olympic Gold medalist Dominique Dawes; self-made businesswoman, reality TV star Bethenny Frankel; MLB Legend Steve Garvey; BODYARMOR Partner, Founder of Love Squad and Peloton Instructor, Ally Love; Bravo Top Chef celebrity and restaurateur, chef Brian Malarkey, NFL Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz; cookbook author and lifestyle influencer Chrissy Teigen; Food Network chef Pepper Teigen; Olympian, activist and author Abby Wambach; body builder, trainer and little person, Allison Warrell; and Olympic Gold medalist Mary Wineberg, among others.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, BODYARMOR will present a 30-minute full body cardio blast workout led by 8-time GRAMMY® award-winning superstar and fitness entrepreneur Carrie Underwood and her trainer Eve Overland.

Headlining the festival are two free concerts by Country music band Eli Young Band on Friday, Sept. 23, presented by P&G, and LA-based Indie Pop band Fitz & the Tantrums on Saturday, Sept. 24, presented by General Mills.

The learn more about the Kroger Wellness Festival and view the complete schedule of events visit: kroger.com/f/wellness-festival.

