NiSource Recognized for Implementing Industry-leading Safety Management System

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, has been recognized by LRQA – a leading global provider of professional engineering and technology services – for achieving conformance certification in the American Petroleum Institute's Recommended Practice 1173 for its Safety Management System (SMS).

NiSource is only the second energy provider in the world to achieve this distinction.

"As one of the first energy providers to be early adopters of SMS, this is a significant milestone for NiSource and it reinforces our commitment to keeping our customers, communities and employees safe each day," said Bill Jefferson, EVP of Operations and Chief Safety Officer with NiSource. "This achievement marks an important turning point in NiSource's safety journey, but we are not done. We are on the right path and remain focused on maturing and enhancing our safety culture, vision and goals."

Safety Management at NiSource and its subsidiaries is an integrated approach to reducing risk, and it provides a framework for the company's operating model. The goal is to ensure the NiSource organization is focused on operational rigor, continuous improvement and to effectively enable SMS.

"This recognition is one that was earned by the entire NiSource organization, its employees and business partners," Jefferson adds. "As we challenge our thinking and find ways to work better, being certified in SMS is not an end goal, but rather an indicator that we're on the right path."

Under the company's approach to SMS, all NiSource employees are asked to live the "Core 4" behavioral values in their everyday work, which includes:

Following Our Processes and Procedures

Identifying and Reporting Risks

Identifying and Proactively Taking Action to Prevent Things that Can Go Wrong

Continually Improving Processes and Procedures to Protect One Another, Our Customers and Communities

The NiSource Safety Management System began in 2020 with a gap assessment review and continued through a series of internal reviews culminating in July 2022 with a team from LRQA conducting assessment field visits at various location across the NiSource footprint.

Following the achievement of becoming certified, LRQA will continue with periodic, on-going reviews of conformance and continuous improvement to help ensure the company is meeting the requirements of an effective and fully functioning SMS.

Moving forward, NiSource will continue to mature SMS and drive operational excellence through employee feedback, regularly reviewing and assessing progress and identifying opportunities for continuous improvement.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Its employees focus on providing customers with safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index. Additional information about NiSource and its investment-driven growth plan can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at facebook.com/nisource, linkedin.com/company/nisource and twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

About American PI RP 1173

* API RP 1173, Pipeline Safety Management Systems, is a recommended practice released by the American Petroleum Institute establishing a pipeline safety management systems (PSMS) framework for organizations that operate hazardous liquids and gas pipelines jurisdictional to the US Department of Transportation.

*RP 1173 (pipelinesms.org)

