SCI-Arc Honors 50th Anniversary with Spectacular Main Event Gala on October 11

Celebrating SCI-Arc's First 50 Years, Supporting Students for the Next 50

The gala dinner and awards will honor architect Frank Gehry, visual artist Alison Saar, Walt Disney Imagineering, and the Herald Examiner Building / Georgetown Company.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For 50 years, SCI-Arc has been restless, bold, and optimistic. We celebrate the tenacity of the figures and forces that created a movement never before seen in architecture education, which embraces the audacity of ever-shifting visions ahead. This year marks SCI-Arc's 50th anniversary, which will be commemorated with a special scholarship fundraising gala as well as free and accessible events and programs taking place throughout 2022.

SCI-Arc celebrates 50th anniversary with spectacular Main Event Gala to support future generations of student innovators

On October 11th, friends and supporters of SCI-Arc are invited to gather for Main Event 2022, a scholarship fundraiser and celebration of the outrageous creativity that for 50 years has propelled our school's thought leadership in architecture and design. Main Event benefits the SCI-Arc Scholarship Endowment with net proceeds empowering more students to access the world-renowned school of innovation and architectural thinking. Our Main Event gala dinner and awards is SCI-Arc's primary fundraiser supporting student scholarships, allowing us to sustain our commitment to creating inclusive opportunities for students of all backgrounds, including those from communities underrepresented in architecture, to study at SCI-Arc.

At our gala dinner and awards presentation, we are thrilled to honor inimitable creative leaders including architect Frank Gehry, visual artist Alison Saar, Walt Disney Imagineering, and the Herald Examiner Building/ Georgetown Company, and recognize SCI-Arc's founding faculty. SCI-Arc's special 50th anniversary Main Event fundraiser is guaranteed to be remembered for years to come.

SCI-Arc takes the lead in reimagining the limits of architecture, reflecting on our first 50 years to propel us into the future, and producing the next generation of risk-takers who will push us towards the potential of the next 50 years. We look forward to reconnecting with and expressing our gratitude to all who have played a role in making SCI-Arc the remarkable school it is today, while reveling in the accomplishments of SCI-Arc's first 50 years.

Gala Program

October 11, 2022

6:00 – 8:30 pm

Gala dinner and awards honoring architect Frank Gehry, visual artist Alison Saar, Walt Disney Imagineering, and the Herald Examiner Building / Georgetown Company.

Celebrating founding director Ray Kappe alongside founding faculty Thom Mayne, Jim Stafford, Glen Small, Ahde Lahti, Bill Simonian, and Shelly Kappe.

For tickets and more information about the Main Event Gala, please visit the SCI-Arc website here

Gala Committee

Co-Chairs: Suzanne Boda and Tom Strickler

Committee Members: Barbara Bestor (M.Arch 1 '92), Jerry Neuman, Abigail Scheuer (M.Arch '93)

SCI-Arc Board of Trustees

Location

The Vibiana

214 S Main St

Los Angeles, CA 90012

