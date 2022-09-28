Best Laser Hair Removal In Bellevue Is At Northwest Face & Body

Lowest Cost Laser Hair Removal In Bellevue and Kirkland Is At Northwest Face & Body

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser hair removal is among one of the sought cosmetic treatments in the world. In the early days, intense pulsed light lasers were the standard for performing laser hair removal. This came with limitations and drawbacks such as only being able to treat people with light skin. It was also painful. At Northwest Face & Body, our master estheticians utilize a triple wavelength laser that allows them to treat people of all skin tones with minimal pain.

A triple wavelength laser allows master estheticians to adjust the laser's settings to the patient's skin tone, the treated body hair, and the specifics of the hair. Due to the higher efficiency of triple wavelength lasers, Northwest Face & Body is able to offer lower cost laser hair removal services.

The cost of laser hair removal in Bellevue is as follows:

Four Treatments (Small Area): $119

Four Treatments (Medium Area): $299

Four Treatments (Large Area): $429

The master estheticians at Northwest Face & Body are all highly experienced in laser hair removal and other laser-based treatments. Other procedures they perform regularly include radiofrequency microneedling, chemical peels, and laser tattoo removal.

One laser hair removal patient's review says, "When I first considered laser hair removal I studied all about it, reading grossly outdated web articles and was left somewhat apprehensive but decided to 'go for it'. At my first session, I was very nervous of what torturous pain I would have to endure. My esthetician was very friendly and reassuring. As it turned out all my fears were entirely unfounded and the procedure, besides a few prickly sensations was absolutely painless. The best part was the results. They really exceeded my expectations."

About Northwest Face & Body: Northwest Face & Body is a premier plastic surgery practice and medical spa with facilities in Kirkland, Lynnwood, and Seattle. Northwest Face & Body uses state-of-the-art laser equipment to offer painless and low cost laser hair removal services. Consultations with master estheticians are free.

Kirkland Location: 3100 Carillon Point Kirkland, WA 98033

Lynnwood Location: 3500 188th St SW #670 Lynnwood, WA 98037

Contact: realdrseattle

Phone: 425-576-1700

Email: contactus@nwface.com

View original content:

SOURCE Northwest Face & Body