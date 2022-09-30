InventHelp Inventor Develops Dual-Purpose Accessory for Exercising & Relaxing (PBT-202)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable couch pillow that can also be used as a convenient weight-lifting device," said an inventor, from Buckeye, Ariz., "so I invented the COUCH POTATO. My design would provide added comfort while relaxing and it also allows you to target muscles in the arms, shoulders, chest, back and core while exercising on the couch."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a dual-purpose accessory for exercising and relaxing. In doing so, it enables the user to engage in a variety of upper-body strength-training and leg exercises while sitting on the couch. It also enhances comfort and support while relaxing on the couch. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, fitness enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PBT-202, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp