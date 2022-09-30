InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Design for In-Line Skates (PDK-250)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a pair of skates that enables a skater to reach destinations quickly and with less physical effort," said an inventor, from Martin's Ferry, Ohio, "so I invented the ELECTRIC ROLLER BLADE. My two-wheel inline system would offer a faster alternative to conventional electric skates."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an innovative new design for in-line skates that can be used for casual riding, commuting and a variety of other uses. In doing so, it allows the user to travel faster with less effort and it would not limit the user to flat surfaces. As a result, it saves time and it could help to reduce stress and strain on the legs, back and lower body. It also would give the rider more room to progress and explore a variation of riding in comparison to other skate designs. The invention features a practical and fun design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for kids, teens, young adults, athletes and others who enjoy skating for recreational or extreme sports as well as for an alternative means of transport. Additionally, it is producible in design variations including different boot styles.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PDK-250, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp